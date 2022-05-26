100 years ago

May 26, 1922

• Property owners of Little Rock met in the High School auditorium last night and perfected organization of the Little Rock Civic League. The league's territory includes all the city east of High and Victory streets. The meeting was opened by Principal Swearinger of the East Side Junior School. T. J. Parker, president of the Pulaski Heights Civic League, told of the organization of that association and the methods used to stimulate civic interest in the projects sponsored by it.

50 years ago

May 26, 1972

• They closed the Broadway Bridge during the day on Thursday, and when the homebound rush hour started late in the afternoon, the biggest downtown traffic jam in years developed. Instead of three bridges carrying seven lanes of traffic north, only two bridges with five lanes were available Thursday. That was one part of the problem. The other was that hundreds of drivers headed for the Broadway Bridge just as they always had.

25 years ago

May 26, 1997

• Riverfest proved its staying power again this year, drawing big crowds despite rain and humidity. But as the festival enters its third decade, Little Rock faces a dilemma: how to help it grow without damaging its family atmosphere. "The way it is now is perfect," said Bob Tanner of Conway, strolling Sunday with his wife, Debbie, and 51/2-month old daughter, Kelsey. The Tanners said they have made a ritual of attending Riverfest for seven years. "If it got any more crowded, we'd leave," Tanner said. But others see no conflict between Riverfest as a music venue for adults and as a family oriented event. Executive Director Van Tilbury said he wants more people to adopt the Slaters' attitude and think of Riverfest as two events: one for families, another for music-festival lovers.

10 years ago

May 26, 2012

In the wake of a patient report of rape at the State Hospital, federal Medicaid officials have extended the deadline by which the hospital must fix documented problems with patient treatment or lose the federal funding. The Arkansas Department of Human Services, which operates the Little Rock hospital, confirmed the agreement Friday, hours after it released the results of an internal investigation of the sexual-assault allegation. That "root-cause analysis" investigation found that a male patient with a history of exposing his genitals entered a room in a women's-only unit as workers who were supposed to be monitoring a female patient gathered in a nearby dining room on an unapproved break without first assuring that coworkers would relieve them. "We've made a lot of progress at the hospital, but, as this root-cause analysis shows, there's still more that needs to be done," Human Services Department spokesman Amy Webb said. "We know that."