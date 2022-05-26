PB minister honored in Congress for work

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, Arkansas' 4th District congressman, recently recognized the Rev. Jesse C. Turner in the 117th United States Congress.

The document was presented to Turner at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center by Tracy Cross, director of casework services, according to a news release.

The congressman's statement honors the work spearheaded by Turner with the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance, a collaborating partner with the PEN OR PENCIL National Mentoring Movement.

The PEN OR PENCIL mentoring program and the ministerial alliance have adopted all schools in the city, including Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts, Friendship Aspire Academy and Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy public charter schools; and Flex, Focus, and Explorer ALE Academies, which is a first for Arkansas schools, according to the news release.

Their work captured the attention of the National Alliance of Faith and Justice in Washington, D.C. The group recently sent a film crew to Pine Bluff to capture PEN OR PENCIL's work in the schools to develop a national documentary/template that promotes faith-based mentoring in schools, according to the release.

"I am humbled and thankful to be recognized in Congress and grateful to have the support of PBFCCMA enabling us to make a greater impact in the lives of Pine Bluff youngsters," said Turner, who is also executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc. "PEN OR PENCIL is a cultural and evidence-based mentoring program with a track record of success serving youngsters whose circumstances place many at risk for entry into the criminal justice system. I am exploring the possibility of hosting summer PEN OR PENCIL conflict resolution sessions for youngsters."