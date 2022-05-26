Pope keeps open line with Russian patriarch

ROME -- Pope Francis has sent a protocol greeting to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, assuring him of prayers on his patron's feast day and stressing the value of human life and wisdom, as the Vatican insists on maintaining cordial relations amid the war in Ukraine.

The website of the Moscow Patriarchate published the brief greetings Francis sent Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill to mark Tuesday's feast day for St. Cyril, a saint important to both Catholic and Orthodox Christians, especially in Slavic nations.

"These days I pray to our Heavenly Father that the Holy Spirit will renew and strengthen us in the gospel ministry, especially in our efforts to protect the value and dignity of every human life," Francis wrote.

The moderate tone was evidence of the Vatican's attempt to maintain relations with Kirill. Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki returned from a visit to Ukraine this week and called for the Vatican to change its "naive and utopian" policy, saying it won't work in the long run.

Gadecki said it was a "noble" goal to strike a dialogue with Moscow. "But that is not accompanied by sufficiently serious thought on the Vatican's part," he was quoted as saying.

Kirill has justified the invasion on spiritual and ideological grounds, calling it a "metaphysical" battle with the West. He has blessed soldiers going into battle and invoked the idea that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.

Francis' three-sentence note to the Orthodox leader made no mention of Russia's invasion of Ukraine or even a generic appeal for peace. That said, it was a protocol greeting marking a religious observance; Francis has, in his public remarks, frequently denounced the war and loss of life.

Gadecki, of the Polish bishops' conference, acknowledged that the tradition of Vatican diplomacy is to not call out aggressors, and to seek at all costs to maintain an open channel of dialogue in hope of nudging a peaceful resolution.

"But today, in the situation of war ... it is most important that the Holy See supported Ukraine on all levels and was not directed by utopian thoughts," Gadecki said.

Pope Francis waves as he leaves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/ Andrew Medichini)



Pope Francis kisses a baby as he leaves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/ Andrew Medichini)

