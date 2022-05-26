Razorbacks beat Texas in first game of softball super regional

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Texas 7-1 in the first softball game of the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional on Thursday at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks (48-9) won their ninth consecutive game and moved to within one victory of their first berth in the Women’s College World Series. The teams are scheduled to play the second game of the best-of-three series Friday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

SEC pitcher of the year Chenise Delce threw her 14th complete game to give Arkansas its first win in the super regional round. The Razorbacks were swept in super regionals at Oklahoma in 2018 and at home against Arizona last year.

VIDEO: Courtney Deifel, players recap Game 1 win

Delce allowed 6 hits, walked 1 and struck out 6. She also hit two batters.

Texas loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning and avoided a shutout on an RBI fielder’s choice groundout by Mia Scott.

Delce worked with base runners in five innings, including runners at third base in the first and second innings, and a bases-loaded situation in the fifth. Texas’ leadoff hitter reached base four times.

Neither team scored in the first four innings. Delce intentionally walked Texas star leadoff hitter Janae Jefferson with one out to load the bases in the fifth. She struck out Scott for the second out and got Bella Dayton to ground out to second base to end the inning.

That sequence energized the sold-out crowd at Bogle Park and the Razorbacks rallied in the bottom of the inning. Hannah McEwen led off the bottom of the fifth with a double and scored the game's first run on an RBI single by Hannah Gammill.

Arkansas scored two more runs in the fifth when first baseman Katie Cimusz overthrew catcher Mary Iakopo on a soft-hit ball to the infield. Gammill scored on the fielder’s choice and Gibson scored on the error to put the Razorbacks ahead 3-0.

After Delce sat down the Longhorns in order in the top of the sixth, Arkansas added to its lead in the bottom of the inning. Gammill and Malkin had back-to-back RBI singles, and the Razorbacks added two runs on a one-out fielding error by Scott, the Texas third baseman.

Gammill and McEwen each went 3 for 4. Malkin and Taylor Ellsworth — a transfer catcher from Texas — each had multiple hits as part of the Razorbacks' 12-hit game.

Arkansas missed on several scoring chances early in the game against Texas starter Hailey Dolcini. The Razorbacks stranded 11 base runners, including multiple runners in the second through sixth innings.

Texas (41-19-1) stranded eight runners.

Dolcini allowed 2 earned runs, 7 hits and 4 walks, and struck out 4 in 4 1/3 innings.

Arkansas improved to 7-0 in postseason games since the SEC Tournament began. The Razorbacks have outscored their opponents 33-6 in NCAA Tournament games.