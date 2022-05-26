ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Rock, blues music to fill the air at Pulaski County Fair





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

FUN: Pulaski County Fair

The PBJ Happee Days Shows carnival midway, rides, games, a petting zoo, novelty vendors, foods and soft and adult beverages are all part of the second annual Pulaski County Fair, 5:30-11 p.m. today-Friday and noon-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday in North Little Rock's Riverfront Park, 120 Riverfront Drive, on the banks of the Arkansas River.

The entertainment schedule:

◼️ "Hip Hop Night" today, including a 7 p.m. Hip Hop Street Dance Battle (sign-up is 5:30-6:30 p.m.) and break dancing, Krump and All-Styles showcases.

◼️ Friday, "Rock & Blues Night," with Monsterboy Lives kicking things off at 5 p.m., followed at 6 by the Chad Marshall Trio, at 7 by John Calvin Brewer and at 8:15 by headliner Mojo Depot.

◼️ On Saturday, 1-4 p.m., a talent show with the theme "Arkansas 'My Voice Matters,'" followed by country and bluegrass acts: Ten Penny Gypsy at 4 p.m., followed at 5 by Pamela Hopkins, at 6 by The Gravel Yard, at 7:15 by the Eli Adams Band and at 8:30 by Cory Jackson.

◼️ Gospel acts perform, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, followed by "Hispanic Heritage Night," with DJ Oscar Jimenez opening at 5 p.m. and returning at 7:30; Ballet Quetzali at 6 and 7; Mariachi Arriero at 6:15; and PM Gauyuver'z Musical at 8.

Admission is $5, free for children 12 and younger. All-day ride-ticket wristbands are $25; single ride tickets are $1 (3-7 tickets per ride depending on the ride). A portion of the proceeds goes to the North Little Rock Parks & Recreation. Visit thepulaskicountyfair.com.

“Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals” opens Saturday at the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Spa City dinos

"Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals," an interactive exhibition that explores the "world of dinosaurs in their prime and the catastrophic event that may have caused their extinction, while giving rise to our own species," according to Diane LaFollette, executive director of the Mid-America Science Museum, opens Saturday at the museum, 500 Mid America Blvd., Hot Springs.

The exhibition, up through Aug. 20, features large-scale animatronic dinosaurs and mammals and interactive cases and displays, a full-size replica of a T-Rex, an interactive geology area and dinosaur fossil dig, a "Day of the Event Comet Puzzle" and a video fossil scanning station with interactive display. "Think of it as a cross between the excitement of Jurassic Park and the adventure of Indiana Jones," LaFollette says.

Museum hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12, $10 for children 3-12, $11 for senior citizens 65 and older, teachers and military. Call (501) 767-3461 or visit midamericamuseum.org.

Kat Robinson, food historian, author and “road warrior,” is the focus of Potluck and Poison Ivy today at The Joint in North Little Rock. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Cary Jenkins)

FOOD: Pie for Potluck

Little Rock-based food historian, author and "road warrior" Kat Robinson, host of the Emmy-nominated documentary "Make Room For Pie; A Delicious Slice of The Natural State" and the Arkansas PBS show "Home Cooking with Kat and Friends," is the focus of Potluck and Poison Ivy, 6 p.m. today at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Central Arkansas band The Salty Dogs will provide musical entertainment. Tickets, $35, include dinner. Visit potluckandpoisonivy.org/buy-tickets.



