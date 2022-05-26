Rogers council approves rezoning for housing development

ROGERS -- The City Council approved a rezoning Tuesday that clears the way for more than 200 additional residential units on the city's south side, despite resident concerns about flooding in the area.

The rezoning involved 21 acres on South 28th Street, northwest of the Interstate 49 interchange at West Pleasant Grove Road.

Developer Michael Augustine of Alta Terra project wants to build 248 residential units, including single-family homes, townhomes and multifamily apartments on the property west of 28th Street.

The property was rezoned from the residential multifamily zoning district to the residential multifamily zoning district with a revised density concept plan of 12 units per acre, according to a staff report.

The new plans propose eight more units than the previously approved plans.

In order to deal with drainage in the area, the plans also propose underground detention and permeable pavement, which allows water to filter through the ground below rather than pool on the surface.

John McCurdy, city development director, said some residents from nearby neighborhoods had expressed concerns about flooding and water maintenance in the area. The city is working with a Kansas City consulting firm to establish appropriate use of permeable pavers, he said.

"We will keep a very close eye on the design," he said. "I hope to have some standards to add to the engineering manual soon that we will adopt from this firm in Kansas City."

Council member Betsy Reithemeyer asked about a plan in case the permeable pavers don't work as desired.

As long as the permeable paver system is installed properly and cleaned about once a year by the owner, the system should last as long as any paved system, according to McCurdy.

"If we got to the point where adjacent property was threatened by a system like this, it would end up being a civil matter," he said.

McCurdy said the city's role is to scrutinize the development's engineering and ensure correct installation and inspection before granting approval to move forward.

All council members voted to approved the rezoning.

In other business, council members unanimously voted to allow Rogers Water Utilities to move forward in an application process for the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission to provide financial assistance for specific improvements to the municipal sewer system.

"RWU is just requesting authorization from the council tonight to simply move forward with the application process only," said Brent Dobler, superintendent of Rogers Water Utilities.

Water Utilities would return to the council seeking approval for a specific dollar amount if the commission approves the application, he said.

Dobler said the commission would administer the funds through a clean water state revolving fund.

A clean water state revolving fund is a federal-state partnership that provides financing for community infrastructure projects related to water quality, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website.

The application will lock in an interest rate of 1.5%, even if the rates go up in the future, Dobler said.

"The funds are available there for 1.5%, fees included," he said. "If we were to issue a bond right now, you know, it would be about 3.5% to 4% ... so it's a substantial difference."

Rogers Water Utilities is designing a new solids handling facility at the Rogers Pollution Control Facility. The cost of the project has not been determined but could be around $20 million, he said.