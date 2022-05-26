Russia risks default as sanctions waiver expires

Russia has been pushed closer to a potential default after the U.S. Treasury Department let a key sanctions waiver benefiting American investors expire.

U.S. banks and individuals are barred from accepting bond payments from Russia's government since 12:01 a.m. New York time on Wednesday, when a license that had allowed the cash to flow ended.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this month it was "reasonably likely" that her department would let the license expire, saying it was always meant to be temporary. The decision to go forward indicates that the U.S. would rather force Russia -- under a slew of punishing sanctions over its war in Ukraine -- into default than allow the nation to drain its coffers to the benefit of U.S. investors.

Allowing the waiver's expiration "certainly raises the already-high odds of a Russian default," said Hassan Malik, a senior sovereign analyst at Loomis Sayles & Co. in Boston.

Russia is scheduled to make about $100 million in foreign debt payments Friday. Given the expiration of the loophole was expected, it started transferring the money recently to get ahead of the new restrictions. It said at the time that because the funds had gone to the paying agent, its obligations on the debt were fulfilled.

But while the change in U.S. restrictions adds yet another hurdle to getting bond payments to foreign investors, it's not yet clear if this will be enough to tip Russia over the default line.

For one, bondholders outside the U.S. may still be able to receive the funds. And because most holders of Russian bonds are in Europe, there wouldn't be enough creditors left short to declare a default, according to ITI Capital, one of Moscow's biggest brokerages. The threshold is usually holders of 25% of the outstanding bonds.

Speaking shortly before the confirmation from the Treasury, Dennis Hranitzky, head of the sovereign litigation practice at legal firm Quinn Emanuel, said that letting the licence expire is a "profoundly bad policy decision," and will affect U.S. investors for "no good reason."

"I understand the justification is that the default will increase the pressure on Russia," he said. "But will the additional pain of a default even be noticeable next to the pain the existing sanctions are already inflicting? Russia already lacks access to the western capital markets."

If there is a failure to make any debt payments, Russia then has a grace period of up to 30 days to find a solution, such as it did in early May, when it got money to investors at the last minute after payments were initially blocked.

In all, Russia owes about $1 billion in coupon payments through the rest of 2022, but it has plenty of cash, thanks to the billions flooding in weekly from its sales of oil, gas and other commodities.

Not all payments to Americans are barred after May 25. According to a license issued by Treasury on April 7, U.S. investors have until June 30 to divest from Russian financial institution Alfa-Bank and until July 1 to divest from diamond company Alrosa.