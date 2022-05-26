Salmonella cases in 12 states force FDA recall on Jif

Arkansas is one of 12 states reporting salmonella cases connected to a product recall of Jif brand peanut butter products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The latest major food recall from the FDA, issued May 20, includes more than 50 different Jiff peanut butter products, including creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced-fat peanut butters and honey.

Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 have been recalled and should be disposed of, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Salmonella contamination can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, throwing up, and abdominal pain – some of the key symptoms of food poisoning, said Bryan Mader, assistant professor and health specialist for the Division of Agriculture.

"Fortunately, there is an easy way to check whether the products in your pantry are affected," he said.

To check if Jif products are part of the recall, visit the FDA website: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/j-m-smucker-co-issues-voluntary-recall-select-jifr-products-sold-us-potential-salmonella.

There is also a secondary FDA recall that covers other products containing Jif peanut butter, including chocolate-covered candies and crackers. To check products included in the secondary recall, visit the FDA website.

"If you have these products in your home, you have the option to return them to the retail store where they were purchased, or simply throw them away," Mader said. "If you have these products in your home and you have recently consumed them, monitor yourself or your family members for symptoms of salmonella and consult a healthcare professional if you become ill."

For real-time notices of food recalls and alerts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the FDA, visit the Cooperative Extension Service's Food Recalls page at https://www.uaex.uada.edu/life-skills-wellness/food-safety/recalls.aspx.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.