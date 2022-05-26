SOD POODLES 2, TRAVELERS 0

Amarillo right-hander Brandon Pfaadt allowed 4 hits with 9 strikeouts over 7 scoreless innings Wednesday to pick up his second victory of the season as the Sod Poodles beat the Arkansas Travelers in front of an announced crowd of 2,870 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Travelers were held to six hits as a team, with left fielder Jack Larsen leading the way by going 2 for 4 from the leadoff spot in the batting order. Arkansas' other hits came from designated hitter Joe Rizzo, right fielder Zach DeLoach, shortstop Riley Unroe and catcher Jake Anchia.

The Sod Poodles also had six hits, with no player having more than one, but got RBI singles from Eduardo Diaz in the fourth inning and Blaze Alexander in the ninth to comprise the scoring.

Amarillo reliever Junior Garcia went 1 inning, allowing 1 hit with 1 strikeout. Blake Rogers earned his second save of the season after allowing a hit in his only inning of work. Arkansas starter Taylor Dillard (1-2) took the loss after giving up Diaz's RBI single in the fourth -- one of four hits he allowed -- with four strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. AMARILLO SOD POODLES

WHEN Doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KKSP-FM, 93.3, in Central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Game 1: Travs RHP Connor Jones (1-2, 3.96 ERA); Sod Poodles LHP Blake Walston (0-1, 13.06 ERA); Game 2: Travs TBA; Sod Poodles TBA

TICKETS $13 box, $9 reserved, $7 general admission

PROMOTIONS $3 Thursday

THE WEEK AHEAD

THURSDAY Amarillo, 5:05 p.m. (DH)

FRIDAY Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY Amarillo, 5:35 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.

TODAY at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.







