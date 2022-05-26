State sports brief

FOOTBALL

Date, time set for UA-Mizzou

The football game between the University of Arkansas and Missouri will be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. on CBS on Friday, Nov. 25, from Faurot Field on the Missouri campus in Columbia, Mo., CBS announced Wednesday. The Razorbacks snapped a five-game losing streak in the Battle Line Rivalry with a 34-17 win last season at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville to claim their third of four trophy game victories en route to a 9-4 season.

Arkansas has played a football game on the day after Thanksgiving every season since 1996 with three exceptions — a two-year run in 2009-10 when the Alabama-Auburn game was moved to the Black Friday slot, and during the covid-19 season of 2020.

CBS released its other known college football broadcasts for 2022, starting with Penn State at Auburn on Sept. 17, as well as the Georgia-Florida game from Jacksonville, Fla., on Oct. 29, and all three Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy games featuring Navy at Air Force on Oct. 1, Air Force at Army on Nov. 5 and Army-Navy on Dec. 10.

CBS will hold five doubleheaders during the season, including two on its SEC on CBS calendar on Oct. 8 and Nov. 12.

Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson are slated to return as the lead announcing team, with reporter Jamie Erdahl on the sidelines and Gene Steratore as the rules analyst.

— Tom Murphy