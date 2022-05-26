Super Quiz: Nursery Rhymes

1. "Leave them alone, and they'll come home."

2. "He followed her to school one day."

3. "He's under a haystack, fast asleep."

4. "How I wonder what you are."

5. "They licked the platter clean."

6. "There came a big spider."

7. "And a golden pear."

8. "Here is my spout."

9. "The cupboard was bare."

ANSWERS:

1. "Little Bo Peep"

2. "Mary Had a Little Lamb"

3. "Little Boy Blue"

4. "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star"

5. "Jack Sprat"

6. "Little Miss Muffet"

7. "I Had a Little Nut Tree"

8. "I'm a Little Teapot"

9. "Old Mother Hubbard"