Super Quiz: Nursery Rhymes

1. "Leave them alone, and they'll come home."
2. "He followed her to school one day."
3. "He's under a haystack, fast asleep."
4. "How I wonder what you are."
5. "They licked the platter clean."
6. "There came a big spider."
7. "And a golden pear."
8. "Here is my spout."
9. "The cupboard was bare."
ANSWERS:
1. "Little Bo Peep"
2. "Mary Had a Little Lamb"
3. "Little Boy Blue"
4. "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star"
5. "Jack Sprat"
6. "Little Miss Muffet"
7. "I Had a Little Nut Tree"
8. "I'm a Little Teapot"
9. "Old Mother Hubbard"