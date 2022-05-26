This date in baseball

May 26

1916 Benny Kauff of the Giants was picked off first base three times by Boston's Lefty Tyler. The miscues didn't hurt as New York won its 14th consecutive road victory beating the Braves 12-1.

1925 In Detroit's 8-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, Ty Cobb became the first to collect 1,000 career extra-base hits. He finished his career with 1,139.

1929 Pinch-hitters Pat Crawford of the Giants and Les Bell of the Boston Braves hit grand slams in New York's 15-9 victory.

1930 Joe Sewell of the Cleveland Indians, who fanned only three times in 353 at-bats during the season, was struck out twice in the same game by Pat Caraway of the White Sox.

1937 Billy Sullivan and Bruce Campbell appeared for the Cleveland Indians as pinch hitters. Each hit a home run, making this the first time two American League pinch hitters hit home runs in the same game. The Indians beat the Athletics 8-6.

1956 Cincinnati Reds pitchers John Klippstein, Hershell Freeman and Joe Black combined for 9 2/3 hitless innings, but lost 2-1 in 11 innings to the Philadelphia Phillies.

1959 Harvey Haddix of Pittsburgh pitched 12 perfect innings before losing to Milwaukee 1-0 in the 13th on an error, a sacrifice and Joe Adcock's double.

1962 Sandy Koufax struck out 16 Phillies to lead the Dodgers to a 6-3 victory.

1995 Southern California and Fresno State combined for an NCAA postseason baseball record of 39 runs in the Trojans' 22-17 win in the West Regional. USC scored three runs in the top of the ninth to break the record of 37 set by the Trojans and Houston in 1990.

1996 The Chicago White Sox became the 16th team in AL history to hit four homers in one inning in their 12-1 win over Milwaukee. Frank Thomas, Harold Baines and Robin Ventura hit consecutive home runs and Chad Kreuter added another in Chicago's seven-run eighth.

1997 -- Chicago's Sammy Sosa and the Pittsburgh's Tony Womack hit inside-the-park home runs in the sixth inning of the Cubs' 2-1 win. It was the first time two inside-the-park home runs had been hit in the same inning in 20 years.

2004 Daryle Ward hit for the cycle and tied his career best with six RBI in Pittsburgh's 11-8 win over St. Louis.

2008 Chase Utley tied the National League lead with his 16th home run and drove in six runs as Philadelphia routed Colorado 20-5. The Phillies batted around three times and had season-highs in hits (19) and runs.

2011 The hot-hitting Boston Red Sox routed the Detroit Tigers 14-1 in an eight-inning, rain-shortened game. The Red Sox, who beat Cleveland 14-2 the previous day, scored at least 14 runs in back-to-back games for the first time since 1998.

