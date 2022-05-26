Times, TV set for Arkansas' first 3 football games of '22

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ first two football games of 2022 will be shown on ESPN.

The Razorbacks will open the season with a 2:30 p.m. game against Cincinnati at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Sept. 3. ESPN will televise the game, as well as the Sept. 10 game against South Carolina in Fayetteville that is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m.

Television assignments for the season’s first three weeks were announced Thursday by the SEC. The Razorbacks’ Sept. 17 game against Missouri State will only be streamed on ESPN-Plus and SEC Network-Plus.

The SEC also announced Arkansas’ Oct. 15 game at BYU will be shown on an ESPN affiliate, but an exact network and game time are still to be determined.

With Thursday’s announcement, four game times and networks are known for Arkansas in the upcoming season. In April, CBS announced it would televise the Razorbacks’ Nov. 25 game at Missouri beginning at 2:30 p.m.

