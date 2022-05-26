Victory sizeable for tax collector

The initial buzz around Jefferson County before election night on Tuesday was that Democratic Incumbent Tony Washington would most likely retain his seat as Jefferson County tax collector.

But the sizable margin in which Washington won was still surprising to some as Washington had what was announced as a 4,212-to-1,510-vote win over challenger Jimmy Lee Fisher Sr., who is a sitting justice of the peace.

The election results will be officially certified over the next seven to 10 days.

Washington, however, said he feels he was deserving of the victory, based on his experience and how he has conducted himself in office.

Prior to becoming County tax collector, Washington served eight years under Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel as senior public affairs liaison from 2007 through 2015.

Yet, there he stood, having to withstand what was considered to be a formidable challenger at the polls on Tuesday.

The groundwork laid for much of Washington's campaign centered around the mantra: If it ain't broke don't fix it, which, he said, resonated with his Jefferson County constituents. In the end, Washington wondered why he even had a Democratic opponent in Fisher.

"My predecessor also did a great job in this position so I had some big shoes to fill." Washington said. "But everyone I knew asked me why I even had an opponent because they thought I was doing an outstanding job as city tax collector. I have tried to make this process as accessible and as easy as possible. So people responded on Tuesday night."

Fisher didn't go into detail about why he felt he should run against Washington other than to say he expected much from himself and didn't want to get complacent in life.

Even though there weren't any early indications that saw Washington winning so handily, according to the polling numbers, Jefferson County Election Commission chair Mike Adam kept it pretty straightforward.

"There wasn't anything that showed us that would happen," Adam said, "but incumbents usually have an advantage going into elections. And to be honest, Washington ran a much better campaign. His name was everywhere."

Washington's strong campaign was also fueled by his campaign promise to assist University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Southeast Arkansas College students upon graduation with a program that will help them gain experience post-graduation.

"I want this office to be used as a stepping stone for other college students who need opportunities." said Washington. "And we want to keep our best and brightest right here in Pine Bluff to continue what we are doing for the community."

Washington announced earlier in the year a process that speeds the filling of one's county taxes -- a "one-stop shop" with the www.jeffcotax.org website he introduced.

"When I don't have a vision of what this office should be, I will move on and go do something else." Washington said. "But as long as I have an opportunity to serve the people of Jefferson County, I will continue doing what I am doing."