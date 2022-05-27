A capital proposal

Net available revenue collected by the state of Arkansas is nearly $1 billion greater than forecast, with two months remaining in the current fiscal year. Individual income-tax collections have been a significant factor, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration's most recent monthly revenue report. Individual income-tax collections are $681.9 million above forecast, the report notes.

The surplus occurs against the backdrop of Arkansas policymakers reducing the top state income-tax rate from 7.0 to 5.5 percent since 2013 and extending the sales tax to online markets. Under Gov. Asa Hutchinson, policymakers also enacted a further reduction to 4.9 percent by 2025 if revenue triggers are achieved in the fiscal process.

One reason for the action: competition from regional economies such as Florida, Tennessee, and Texas that do not have state income taxes and exceed national averages in payroll employment growth, a broad state-level economic metric.

Arkansas policymakers are currently considering further reductions in income-tax rates.

The relationship between income-tax revenue and the business cycle is a factor when enacting multi-year rate reductions that rely on revenue triggers. The business cycle is a series of economic expansions and contractions. It is relevant to the state's fiscal position because declines in state revenue tend to occur around national recessions.

State revenue data shows income-tax collections by fiscal year, along with percentage increases or declines in revenue. In the three-decade period dating to FY 1991-92, records show five annual revenue declines. The largest percentage declines occurred around three recessions identified by the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Mass. These occurred in 2001, 2007-09, and 2020. Two smaller declines occurred between 2013 and 2016.

By contrast, income-tax revenue increased in each economic expansion, or 24 fiscal years in the period. Income-tax collections more than tripled in the period, and neared $4 billion in FY 2020-21, records show. A DFA fiscal report observed, "The fiscal year ended above forecast in all major categories of collections and above year-ago levels."

Revenue tends to grow in expansions, and the U.S. economy is in the third year of an expansion. In sum, it's no surprise the state is recording surpluses, though policymakers have yet to determine how to return excess revenue to Arkansans.

Tax-cut critics argue for "investments" in public goods. They should explain their metrics for assessing rates of return. These critics routinely challenge tax-cut proponents to perform a similar task by arguing tax cuts do not pay for themselves.

Revenue tends to decline around recessions. But the Hutchinson era shows tax rates can be reduced in a responsible manner because the natural state of the economy is expansion. There is an element of prudence. Unlike Washington, state budgets are balanced.

The economy's position to the business cycle will likely determine the next round of tax cuts.

Greg Kaza is executive director of the Arkansas Policy Foundation, a think tank founded in 1995 in Little Rock.