A Valuable Woman

When you look at the history of faith, mothers are everywhere, saving lives and nations. While men often get the public play, a woman nearby made it happen.

Jochebed, Moses' mother, intervened on behalf of her son Moses. Zipporah, Moses' wife and the mother of their son saved Moses' life when God was going to kill him for his refusal to circumcise his son. Over and over again, the history of the Christian faith has to do with women being used by God to intervene. Ester saved the nation of Israel because she had been called for such a time as this.

"Who can find a virtuous wife? For her worth is far more than rubies" [Proverbs 31:10]. The word "virtuous" means a woman of nobility. The writer profiles this woman because he says when you find her, don't let her go. She's a rare find.

You can find pretty women who are not excellent. You can find rich women who are not excellent. But if you find a virtuous woman hold on to her, don't let her go. Many men and women have been disappointed by what they thought they had. Because they were working from the outside in, discovering, after the wedding, the elegance and beauty on the outside turned into bargain-basement.

Verse 26 says, "She opens her mouth with wisdom."

A virtuous woman has something of value to say when she opens her mouth. An excellent woman has wisdom that comes from her mouth. She is a woman for all seasons.

What is wisdom? Wisdom is the ability to apply truth to life. It is the ability to take spiritual truth and communicate it in ways that people understand and make choices that are in their best interest. When she speaks, the writer says an excellent woman knows how to grab heaven and apply it to earth, making life better for the listener.

Many of you reading this today can recall gems of wisdom from the lips of your mother or grandmother. Maybe they weren't wrapped in bible verses, but it was bible wisdom wrapped in life application. The trademark of a virtuous woman is her ability to teach with her tongue, wisdom, and the right word at the right time from a divine perspective tied to real-life situations.

In verse 30, we find the root of this lady's modus operandi. We are told, "a woman who fears the Lord shall be praised." She was wise, could prioritize her family, and had her stuff in order because she took God seriously. She didn't just go to church because it was Sunday; she took God seriously and referenced everything she did by how it would reflect on God.

What should you be doing to honor a virtuous woman? What should your response be to a rare find? If you're a child, he says, in verse 28, "Her children rise up and call her blessed. Her husband also praises her."

Do you know what will keep your rare find going? You keep her going by valuing her, making a big deal about her, and turning a special occasion like Mother's Day into a way of life. Many mothers were taken out to get dinner on that day. But if she's been the right person you love, why does it take the second Sunday in May to recognize it?

What keeps a mother going is being valued. James Ingram said it best, "Compliment what she does, and send her roses just because; if it's violins she loves, let them play. Hold her close all night long, love her, and find one hundred ways."

Tell her how valuable she is. Don't let her have to wait for a special day to find out you remember her name.

Be encouraged!

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is pastor of Union AME Church at Little Rock. Please join the church for worship on Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.

