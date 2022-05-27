AAA: Air travel will up by 25% this Memorial Day weekend in U.S. and Arkansas; more drivers hitting the road despite high gas prices

Millions of Americans will hit the road and the air for Memorial Day weekend -- the unofficial start of summer and one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

AAA predicts 39.2 million people, more than one in 10 Americans, will travel 50 miles or more from home this weekend.

That's an increase of 8.3% over the same holiday weekend last year. This year's number is still 8% below the prepandemic level in 2019, but it's close to the 2017 level. AAA defines the Memorial Day travel period as Thursday through Monday.

Air travel is expected to be up 25% over last year, the second-largest increase since 2010, according to AAA. An estimated 3.01 million Americans will fly this weekend, 6% below the prepandemic level in 2019.

Alex English, a spokeswoman for Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill, said the number of passengers boarding planes at the airport was up 92% for the first four months of the year. She said the number of enplanements was up slightly less in April -- 63% -- than the other three months, possibly due to a nationwide shortage of pilots and increasing ticket prices because of increasing fuel costs.

"We are definitely trending upward from 2021," she said.

English said they're expecting an increase in passengers for the Memorial Day weekend, with Thursday and today being the busiest days for outbound flights, and people returning to XNA on Monday and Tuesday.

Business travel is down from prepandemic levels, but it's still an important part of the airport's passenger load, she said.

According to AAA, the most popular domestic destinations this holiday weekend are Orlando; Seattle; Miami; Las Vegas; Anaheim, Calif.; New York City; Denver; Anchorage; Boston; and Honolulu.

Locally, Frances Mayo, with Around the World Travel in Springdale, said she's seeing strong demand for Europe this summer, and the all-inclusive properties in Mexico and the Caribbean remain popular with local travelers.

"Travel is definitely back, and I would say pricing is running 20 to 25% higher than 2019," Mayo said. "However, due to pent-up demand, clients are willing to pay these prices."

Automobile travel is projected to be up by 5% this weekend with 34.9 million Americans driving at least 50 miles from home -- despite high gas prices. The number of people traveling by car is still 7% below the 2019 level.

"Memorial Day is always a good predictor of what's to come for summer travel," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. "Based on our projections, summer travel isn't just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation, and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months."

In the four-state region including Arkansas, 3.7 million people are expected to travel by automobile this weekend. That's a 4% increase from last year but still 8% below the 2019 level.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Arkansas is $4.11, according to AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch.

According to the National Weather Service, Northwest Arkansas should get a break from the dreary, cool and damp weather of the last week or so. The sun is expected to peek out this afternoon, and temperatures should return to the mid-70s. Saturday and Sunday and Memorial Day are expected to be sunny with temperatures reaching into the 80s, but it'll be windy, with gusts of 20-25 mph.

Arkansas State Parks will be busy this weekend.

Devil's Den has 17 cabins with kitchens and fireplaces and six camper cabins. The park also offers 135 campsites, eight hike-in sites and 42 sites with hookups in the horse camp.

Monika Rued, public information officer for the Division of Arkansas State Parks, said many cabins and other lodging facilities are already booked for the weekend.

"There is availability at Ozark Folk Center State Park (they have the Craft Village where about 20 artisan shops, music on the outdoor stage, the Skillet Restaurant with Southern food, and Loco Ropes on site) and the Jailhouse B&B at Historic Washington State Park for Memorial Day weekend as of today," Rued said in an email Wednesday afternoon. "People interested in other state parks may call the park directly and inquire about any possible openings but will not see those online."

Contact information for state parks is available at https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/parks.

At Beaver Lake, all camp sites were reserved Thursday. Several swim areas were closed Thursday and may remain closed for several more days due to high E. coli levels and submerged debris and obstacles, according to Landon Thurman, chief ranger over recreation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Thurman said there could be some reservation cancellations. He's awaiting the results of water samples and will reopen as soon as testing shows the water is safe, hopefully today or Saturday.

Swim areas with submerged objects, like picnic tables, will not open until the lake level drops, Thurman said.

For more information, contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at 479-636-1210.

Air travelers arrive on Thursday, May 26, 2022, inside the terminal of the Fort Smith Regional Airport in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/220527Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



A woman passes a mirror near a crosswalk on Thursday, May 26, 2022, outside the terminal of the Fort Smith Regional Airport in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/220527Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

