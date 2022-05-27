Fort Smith, circa 1960: The Fort Smith Camper Mfg. Co. was advertising its Pullman camper, “custom built to fit any pick-up.” The clever design seemed to telescope out over the tailgate. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

