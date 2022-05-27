Batesville woman dies in road crash

A Batesville woman was killed and a Newport man injured in a wreck on Arkansas 69 in rural Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Shannah Malone, 25, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet south just before 3:30 p.m. when she crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic, colliding with the driver's side front of a 1996 GMC that was unable to avoid the collision.

Travis Davis, 43, the driver of the GMC, was injured in the crash and taken to UAMS in Little Rock for treatment.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that it was raining and the road was wet at the time.