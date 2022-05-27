Pine Bluff letter: Candidate thanks

Candidate thanks

Editor, The Commercial:

Tonight (May 24), the people of Ward 3 voted for a City Council that works together to make progress in Pine Bluff. I am honored to be part of a runoff election where we will have another opportunity to vote to support our students, grow our small businesses, and make our community safer for everyone.

I want to thank everyone who participated in the election and all of the candidates who stepped forward. I am grateful to Quranner "Q" Cotledge for running a strong campaign and for his years of service to the Pine Bluff community.

I look forward to engaging with Council Member (Ivan) Whitfield about our visions for the future of Pine Bluff. For the last 17 years, I have had the honor of working for the city I am proud to call home.

I have collaborated with nearly every city department under three mayors and dozens of council members. From the parks department to the police department, from code enforcement to community development, I have learned one important lesson: We make progress when we work together.

I am running for Pine Bluff City Council to bring unity to our community and make progress on the issues that matter most. I humbly ask for your support in the runoff election. You can learn more about and join our campaign here: www.facebook.com/lanetterfrazierforward3.

Lanette Frazier,

Pine Bluff