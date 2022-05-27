Carolina controls Game 5, leads 3-2

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes controlled long stretches of play, stayed aggressive and even got a breakthrough in a two-month struggle on the power play.

It was enough to secure another home playoff victory. Now they can turn their attention to trying to put away the New York Rangers, too.

Vincent Trocheck buried a short-handed goal, Teuvo Teravainen had a rare power-play score and the Hurricanes beat the Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the second-round series.

It was part of yet another strong home performance for the Metropolitan Division champions, who improved to 7-0 at home in the postseason.

"It was kind of the game that I've been waiting for," Carolina Coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "We've been playing OK, but tonight was good all the way around -- more obviously how we want to play."

Andrei Svechnikov also scored, beating Igor Shesterkin with a backhander on a breakaway midway through the third period as the Hurricanes protected their Game 5 lead.

The Hurricanes can advance to the Eastern Conference finals to face reigning two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay by winning Game 6 in New York on Saturday, though they are 0-5 away from PNC Arena so far despite tying for the NHL lead in regular-season road wins.

Now Carolina faces the challenge of putting away a team that has been resilient, even stubborn, when facing a series deficit. The Rangers rallied from a 3-1 hole to beat Pittsburgh in a seven-game first-round series, then lost the first two games against Carolina before fighting back to even at home.

"The way I look at it, we've played a lot of must-win games lately, and we've done a pretty good job," said New York's Ryan Strome, who had a second-period goal negated by a successful offsides challenge from Carolina.

"We've played some desperate hockey. ... We seem to like being in this position a little bit."

OILERS 5, FLAMES 4 (OT)

CALGARY, Alberta -- Connor McDavid scored at 5:03 of overtime and Edmonton defeated Calgary to win the second-round playoff series in five games and advance to the Western Conference finals.

The Edmonton captain scored his seventh goal of the postseason, beating Jacob Markstrom off a pass from Leon Draisaitl to send the Oilers spilling over the bench in celebration.

Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists and Darnell Nurse, Jesse Puljujarvi and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers. Mike Smith made 32 saves as Edmonton claimed the first postseason Battle of Alberta in 31 years.

Draisaitl added four assists -- his fifth consecutive contest registering three-plus points to build on the NHL playoff record he set in Game 4.

McDavid and Draisaitl have both amassed 26 points to lead the playoffs so far.

The Oilers will face either the Colorado Avalanche or St. Louis Blues in their first conference final appearance since 2006. Colorado leads that series 3-2, with Game 6 set for today in St. Louis.

Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist and Johnny Gaudreau, Calle Jarnkrok and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for Calgary. Blake Coleman added two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves as the Flames dropped to 0-10 when trailing a playoff series 3-1.





At a glance

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7)

(x-if necessary)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Carolina 3, NY Rangers 1

Carolina leads series 3-2

Edmonton 5, Calgary 4

Edmonton wins series 4-1

TODAY’S GAME All times Central

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado leads series 3-2

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Carolina at NY Rangers, TBA





Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) drives the puck between New York Rangers' Adam Fox (23) and Andrew Copp (18) to shoot at goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) clears the puck away from New York Rangers' Filip Chytil (72) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)



Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) vies for the puck against New York Rangers' Justin Braun (61) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)



Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) grabs a flying puck while New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) watches during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)



New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) snares the shot of Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook (48) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

