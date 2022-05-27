Community Briefs 5-27-22

VFW sets booth at Black Pilots' event

The VFW Auxiliary Post 4455 at Pine Bluff will have a booth in the lobby of Pine Bluff Regional Airport's Grider Field during the Black Pilots of America Memorial Day weekend event.

The auxiliary invites the community to stop by their Memorial Day Buddy Poppy Table and Informational Booth in the airport lobby Friday through Sunday.

First Trinity to give away food

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will have its drive-thru food distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1. Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis until all the food is gone.

Participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during the event, according to a news release.

The church offers this monthly community-wide food giveaway in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank. Details: First Trinity, (870) 534-2873.

Master Gardeners plan tour, fun day

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will present a Luau Spring Demonstration Garden Tour along with a fellowship and fun day.

The event will be held from 2-5 p.m. June 4 at the garden site at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 Idaho St.

There will be games, prizes, and refreshments will be served, according to a spokesman. Details: Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033.

Downtown events set

The community is invited to weekend events downtown, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter.

The grand opening of The Avenue on Main cocktail bar, 201 S. Main St., will be held Saturday from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. The bar will have a variety of activities including Karaoke night, live music and game nights.

The business is open Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Downtown Pine Bluff will also be the scene of a block party. Business owner Wil Jenkins will host the party Saturday from 5 p.m. until midnight, between Second and Third avenues.

There will be live music and a DJ, food trucks and adult beverages, according to the newsletter.

Area Agency sets menus

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday -- Closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday -- Herb chicken, salad, California blend vegetables, garlic bread, peaches, and milk.

Wednesday -- Baked ham, holiday sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, fruited Jell-o, and milk.

Thursday -- Chicken and dumplings, carrots, green peas, 5 cup salad, and milk.

Friday -- Chopped hamburger with gravy mashed potatoes, peas and carrots bread, fruit, and milk

Area Agency offices will be closed Monday, however SEAT (Southeast Arkansas Transportation) will continue to transport dialysis and cancer patients to their appointments.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.