Data at NASS shows farmers land value

The National Agricultural Statistics Service conducts an annual survey to collect data on crop acreage, land use, grain stocks, farms, rents and the value of land and sales. The 2008 farm bill mandated that NASS provide mean rental rates for all counties with 20,000 acres of cropland plus pasture.

Producers can use NASS information to determine how much land is worth and how much it rents for in Arkansas, Henry English, director of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program, said in a news release.

State and county land value estimates can be found online at https://www.nass.usda.gov/ar. The latest information is from the 2021 survey. Information for the year 2022 will be available in August.

In general, the land value of both irrigated and non-irrigated cropland increased only slightly in the last year, he said.

The average land value per acre for:

Irrigated cropland in Arkansas is $3,420.

Non-irrigated cropland is $2,130.

Pastureland is $2,690.

The average cash rent per acre for:

Irrigated cropland is $139.

Non-irrigated cropland is $45.

Pastureland is $19.

Producers should remember these are average values only. Information from local real estate agencies may be more accurate, English said.



