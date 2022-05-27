Discussion continue about expanding the Benton County jail; no vote taken

BENTONVILLE -- More discussions were held Thursday concerning expanding the Benton County Jail and building a judicial center for criminal courts.

The project was one of the items on the Benton County Quorum Court's meeting.

Benton County's justices of the peace must decide whether to put a ballot measure to pay for the jail expansion before voters in the Nov. 8 election.

A county criminal justice committee is recommending nearly $250 million be spent on the jail expansion and courts complex.

The ballot measure will only concern expanding the jail because the justices of the peace plan to pay for the courts project with existing county money.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway previously told justices of the peace the jail's average weekly population has been over the jail's maximum allowed by jail standards since Sept. 21. The jail is averaging 713 detainees with a maximum capacity of 669, he said.

There have been times there have been up to 750 detainees in the facility, he said.

The proposal calls for the project to be completed in three phases, said Andy Pitts with TreanorHL, an architecture firm based in Kansas City, Mo.

The first phase includes the jail expansion and criminal justice complex, he said. The second phase includes the building of a medical/health addition. It also included a new dormitory with 192 beds and the medical/mental health space with 48 beds, Pitts said.

The final phase is the renovation of the existing jail, Pitts said.

Pitts said the estimated budget for the jail is $206,281,178.

Justice of the Peace Tom Allen said the jail expansion is a priority and needs to be completed as soon as possible.

Justice of the Peace Richard McKeehan said he believed the focus should be on the next 3 to 5 years instead of the scale presented to the justices of the peace. McKeehan said he could support adding another 90 beds and improving the food preparation area at the jail.

Justice of the Peace Dustin Todd said if the county only focused on the next 3 to 5 years then jail officials and the county will be faced with same overcrowding in a few years. Todd said it's important for the county to build a jail to deal with the county's growth and for the future.

Benton County officials have discussed setting aside $20 million from American Rescue Plan funds and $10 million from the county reserves to help pay for the jail expansion and courts project. The court's complex is estimated to cost $33,292,631.

The county is receiving $54 million in rescue plan money from the federal government.

Bob Wright with Crews and Associates, did discuss with justices of the peace the possible tax increases.

The justices of the peace were also presented with the possible ballot language of the two questions that will appear on the ballot.

The justices of the peace did not vote on any of the issues.

County Judge Barry Moehring said the purpose of the discussion was to update the justices of the peace. Moehring said the goal is to bring options to the court's finance committee.

Tim Summers of Bentonville urged the justices of the peace to vote to allow the issue to be placed on the ballot in order for residents to vote on the issue. Summers serves on the criminal justice committee.

Bentonville Police Chief Ray Shastid also voiced his support for the jail expansion.

Jon Comstock of Rogers and a few other people urged the justices of the peace to vote against placing the issue on the ballot. Comstock wants the justices of the pace to declare a 5-year moratorium on adding beds to the jail and instead focus on programs to reduce the jail population.

The justices of the peace will have to approve the ballot language by Aug. 30 to get the issue on the ballot for the November election.