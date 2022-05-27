Down by six votes, Harris seeks recount in House District 25 primary against Puryear; district includes parts of Washington, Crawford and Franklin counties

Jody Harris' campaign requested a recount in all three counties involved in the Republican primary for state House District 25 between her and Chad Puryear, Harris and county officials confirmed Thursday.

Harris, who lives near Fayetteville, trailed Puryear by six votes out of 4,412 cast. Puryear lives near Hindsville.

Crawford County plans a recount to begin Saturday morning, and Washington County's recount will start Tuesday, after the Memorial Day holiday, election officials for those counties confirmed. Both counties will conduct the recount by machine, not by hand, those officials said.

The Franklin County Election Commission was set to meet late Thursday afternoon to decide when it will conduct a recount, according to a spokeswoman at the county clerk's office.

Final though unofficial results in the race as of Thursday morning showed Puryear with 2,209 votes to Harris' 2,203. Harris led by 29 votes in Washington County, 1,360 to 1,331. Puryear led by 28 votes in Crawford County, 740 to 712. Franklin County's 269 votes in this race favored Puryear 138 to 131.

The Washington County Election Commission and its Crawford County counterpart both met Thursday morning to approve Harris' request. Both counties use voting centers, allowing eligible voters from District 25 to use any of those centers in the county. That means ballots cast in early voting and most ballots cast primary day will be run through counting machines again.

The district runs from the Washington County line in the north all the way through Crawford County on the south and includes parts of western Franklin County. The primary winner will face the Democratic nominee, Caitlin Oxford of Fayetteville, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Harris, 44, and her family run a ranch in eastern Washington County. She is also a freelance writer who manages both a self-storage business and rental properties. Puryear, 38, is a teacher in the Huntsville School District who also runs a farm in eastern Washington County. Both candidates said during their campaigns that needs of rural residents are too-often overlooked by state government. Tuesday's primary was the first political race for both of them.

Puryear has no comment on the situation, he said Thursday.

Rep. Bruce Coleman, R-Mountainburg, decided against running for reelection after the district lost much of Crawford County last year. Legislative district boundaries were redrawn following the 2020 U.S. census to equalize populations.

The state has 100 House districts. State representatives serve two-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357. They also receive per diem and reimbursement for expenses.