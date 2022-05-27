E. coli closed swim areas at Beaver Lake cleared to reopen

ROGERS -- Water samples from all but two Beaver Lake swim areas that were tested for E. coli came back negative and they are again open, according to Landon Thurman with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Thurman said two sites, both at Dam Site Day Use Area and Campground were still positive and those two areas will remain closed to swimming until further testing indicates they are safe.

Thurman, chief ranger at Beaver Lake, said several other swim areas remain closed due to flood debris that has washed into the lake and submerged obstructions, like picnic tables, fire rings and benches.

Those areas will reopen when the water level drops and the debris is cleaned up and obstructions are no longer submerged. Most of the debris issues are on the southern end of the lake.

The Corps had closed the swim areas Thursday, ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.