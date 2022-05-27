Fayetteville school named in Superintendent Colbert’s honor

FAYETTEVILLE --The School District's next school will be named the John L Colbert Middle School when it opens in August 2023.

School Board members on Thursday unanimously approved naming the new middle school on Rupple Road in honor of the superintendent.

Colbert announced in January his plans to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year. His career in education began as a special education teacher at Bates Elementary School in 1976. He served as principal and held two associate superintendent positions before becoming the district's first Black superintendent in 2018.

Construction on the building, which will house fifth- and sixth-grade students, began last fall.

The board has received support for the middle school name in the form of emails, letters, phone calls and texts, said board president Nika Waitsman, who proposed the idea last month. Colbert grew emotional as Waitsman read quotes from several emails and letters.

Steve Clark, president of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, also spoke in favor of naming the building in honor of Colbert. The name indicates the number of student, teacher and resident lives Colbert has touched, he said.

"You know him as an outstanding educator, but I know him as an outstanding community member and business leader," Clark said.

Each board member also spoke in favor of naming the school after Colbert. Board member Justin Eichmann said he hopes the students and staff who attend the school get to learn the story of Colbert's life, as well as his dedication and service to the district and community.

Colbert said he was honored and humbled by the board's decision. He thanked board members for their support and for always coming together to do what's best for kids. He also thanked community members and his fellow educators.

"You have filled my heart because you are here making a difference in the lives of kids," he said.

In other business, the board informally decided to move forward with hiring a search firm to find the next superintendent.

Waitsman presented a proposal from GR Recruiting, based in Fountain Hill, Ariz. The firm has worked with medium and large districts across the country. It also has confidence in its ability to vet candidates, working with a third party that manages criminal and financial background checks, she said. The firm does a lot of preliminary work, including helping survey the community, she said.

Board member Katrina Osborne said she spoke with districts in Florida and Missouri that used GR Recruiting. The biggest value the firm added was its ability to bring in high-caliber candidates, cast a wide net and oversee the vetting process, she said.

Board member Keaton Smith said he generally supports hiring a search firm but wants to consider internal candidates.

"This is a huge decision for the board to make, and I have a hard time thinking of a reason we wouldn't have professionals to help us," said board member Megan Tullock.

Waitsman suggested setting a deadline for applicants in January and completing the hiring process in late February or early March. That would allow the board to get comparisons from other search firms, she said.

Rezoning priorities

Board members informally decided on a list of priorities for redrawing school attendance zone boundaries based on the district's strategic plan goals.

The board, during a work session Tuesday, discussed the need to adjust school zone boundaries in response to a growing population.

Bob Templeton, vice president of the Texas-based data firm Zonda Education, presented a report on demographics and school capacity during the session. Fayetteville schools enrollment is forecast to grow by approximately 1,500 students, or 14.5%, over the next five years, and by 2,983 students, or 30%, in the next decade, according to data he provided.

At the elementary school level, Holcomb Elementary is expected to reach capacity by the 2025-26 school year, Happy Hollow Elementary is expected to reach capacity by 2027-28 and Leverett Elementary will reach capacity by 2028-29, according to the report.

McNair Middle School is forecast to reach capacity by the 2025, Ramey Junior High by 2029 and Fayetteville High School by 2030, the report states.

School Board members discussed prioritizing guiding principles for rezoning the district Tuesday. On Thursday, Waitsman presented a list of nine priorities based on the discussion and strategic plan goals.

The first strategic plan goal Waitsman listed focuses on providing equal opportunities for all students. The associated priority is to consider the socioeconomic and racial makeup of each school zone.

The second goal is centered on providing pathways for student, staff, parent and community feedback and dialogue. The associated priorities are considering the impact of changing zone boundaries on families and assigning small and medium subdivisions to the same school whenever possible.

The third goal focuses on identifying physical assets and systems that could be more effectively used for student success. The five associated priorities include using available space as efficiently as possible, addressing over-enrollment at Holcomb Elementary and McNair Middle schools, making transportation routes as efficient as possible, making a plan for future growth, and feeding one elementary school into one middle school whenever possible.

The fourth goal is to establish a culture of equity, integrity and trust. The associated priority is that all students are expected to attend their new schools beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

Templeton will develop three to four rezoning options based on the priorities by the board's June meeting, Waitsman said.