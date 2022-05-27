FYI: Movies, s’mores and more this weekend

Today

Arts & Crafts Tent Event -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Sunday, Wishing Spring Gallery, 8862 W. McNelly Road in Bella Vista. 273-1798.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sipping On Words -- A coffee house poetry reading hosted by the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, 5 p.m., Eureka Springs Coffee House, 11 N. Main St. Free. Email director@writerscolony.org.

Opening Reception -- Plein Air Painters of Eureka Springs, 5-7:30 p.m., Main Stage Creative Community Center, 67 N. Main St. in Eureka Springs. Exhibit continues 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 28-30 and June 4-5. 253-8060.

__

Saturday

Walk & Talk -- The Good, the Bad and the In-Between with J.B. Hogan, 10-11:30 a.m., leave from Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Waitlist at faylib.org.

Crochet Group -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Free Day -- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. arkansasairandmilitary.com.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Family Fun -- My Best Friend Friday, including a special reading by author Darcy Patinson of the Crystal Bridges-inspired "Friday Comes on Tuesday," 1-4 p.m., Great Hall & South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series -- "The Goonies," 2 p.m., and "Dirty Dancing," 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Family Campfire And S'mores -- 6:30 p.m., behind the Settler's Cabin at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. Register at 855-2335.

Forest Concert Series -- Adam Faucett and the Spectral Class, 7-9:30 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sunday

Book Signing -- With D.M. Hanson, author of "Heroes All," 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-2335.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com