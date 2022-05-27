Highfill adopts new zoning map, talks roads, wastewater

HIGHFILL -- The Highfill City Council met in regular session April 12 and, according to draft minutes, adopted a new zoning map for the city, tabled a resolution to release certain lands from the city's water service area, accepted land for annexation into the city and passed on a first reading an ordinance rezoning land for Mud Puddle Investments and Roth family Inc.

After requesting an updated population study from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission due to growth since the 2020 census, the council approved a new zoning map that balances population numbers among Highfill's three zones to give equal representation in city government to those living in the city. The council approved the new map even though it will require a council member in Zone 2 to give up his or her post and a new council member to be appointed or elected in Zone 1.

Narrowly passed on its first reading, with Mayor Michelle Rieff casting the deciding vote, was a proposed ordinance rezoning certain lands owned by Mud Puddle Investments LLC and Roth Family Inc., located along Mason Valley Road and Pederson Road, as General Commercial, Residential-1, Residential-2 and Residential Neighborhood. This will be brought back for its second and possibly third readings in June.

A resolution accepting the annexation of a small portion of land along True Road which was surrounded by the city on three sides was unanimously approved by the council. It will be zoned Residential Neighborhood.

Dustin Kahrl, director of the city's Water and Wastewater Department, recommended that a 60-acre parcel with 20 building lots should be released from the Highfill Water Service Area because of the cost of putting in a water line, which would include crossing a 36-acre parcel with an 8-inch mainline. He said it would take years before the city would break even on the project. He told the council that this subdivision would consist of large lots.

Council member Chris Holland said he did not want to give up water service areas to other cities and requested that Kahrl provide exact figures of the cost to install a line, plus the cost of easements to that area. Holland then made a motion to table the proposed resolution until the June council meeting, a motion that was approved.

A resolution was approved to transfer $2,642.00 from the Highfill Water Revenue Fund to the Fire Equipment Fund.

Another resolution was adopted accepting a $35,000 settlement in a city condemnation suit against David Murray, Elizabeth Murray and Nina Murray Williams.

During the public comment period, several residents commented on the poor condition of the city's gravel roads prior to and following two very heavy rain/flooding events. Members of a family who lives outside the city limits spoke against the rezoning request for Mud Puddle Investments LLC and Roth Family Investments Inc.

Rieff told the council the city took a major hit due to recent windstorms and two flooding events. She publicly thanked and praised staff and volunteers for their service to the city and its residents.

Rieff also reviewed with the council a plan of action she developed for the Streets and Maintenance Department that would provide monthly service to maintain all roads in the city, explaining the city is divided into four quadrants and that her plan included regular maintenance work being performed each month in each of the quadrants.

Her plan included weekly goal sheets and daily work logs. She said this type of plan, along with regular grading, should improve gravel road conditions throughout the city. She said the plan was adopted by the Streets and Maintenance Department in April.

Council member Justin Allen stated he had called the Arkansas Municipal League about adopting a resolution for the Streets and Maintenance Department. He wanted to begin an online program in which citizens could post complaints and city staff would respond to or update the status of their complaints for all the public to see.

Rieff was concerned with the time it would take for the two-member Streets and Maintenance Department to manage and respond to that type of system. Currently, citizens can call or email the city to report issues, she said. There is also a contact system on the city website.

Council member Jayme Thompson said she had talked to Bentonville city officials about that city's 311 system. She spoke to the Highfill information technology provider about instituting such a system. The IT representative said it would be very costly for the program and hardware to support such a program. He informed Thompson that a program currently used for the Planning Department might possibly be used.

Holland made a motion for the city to adopt a resolution for the Streets and Maintenance Department regarding roads. Justin Allen seconded the motion. Attorney Williams will prepare a document for review at the June meeting.

Rieff and Chad Bosse, director of Streets and Maintenance Department, and Mark Taylor, city contract labor for road grading services, presented a plan for improvements to Duke Hill and Douglas Cemetery Roads. The plan was based on a basic engineering plan developed by ESI that projected costs well over $1 million (more now in the current economic climate and with supply chain shortages). The costs would be greatly reduced with city employees and contract labor providing the services, they said.

The city would rent the large equipment needed. Taylor has secured a source for cement box culverts that could be purchased at cost. This plan would use the entire remaining road repair line item for the Streets and Maintenance Department 2022 budget ($143,000), as well as another $150,000 from city savings.

Rogers suggested that the city revisit the purchase of a road grader.

After much discussion, Rieff suggested that the plan be tabled to be able to gather more research from city engineers. Williams will also check into possible legal issues regarding a bidding process for work to be completed.

Rieff asked Dustin Kahrl to update the council on the current Arkansas Natural Resources Commission funding status for wastewater improvements. He reported that, after meeting with Centerton Utilities, it was agreed that all the wastewater from the north segment of the city could be sent to Centerton and on to Decatur. The wastewater from the south segment of the city will need to go to NACA. ESI Engineering recalculated the costs of only going to NACA with the south segment of the city. This would be a $4.15 million project.

With the status timeline and unknown issues of the current funding situation with ANRC and the ARPA funds, it was indicated the city would more than likely end up pursuing private funding for the project.

Williams stated that a rate study needs to be completed at once in order to secure funding, as well as meet the requirements of the new state law. More information is expected in the June meeting.

Fire Chief Gene Holland asked the council's approval to spend $9,500 from the Fire Equipment fund to repair a pump on one of the fire trucks. The request was approved.