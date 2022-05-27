• Charlie Baker, governor of Massachusetts, lauded "one of the most iconic ways that the Commonwealth honors the Fourth of July" as the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced the return of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular for the first time since 2019 after being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Carey Wright, Mississippi's education superintendent, said "the hard work of teachers, students and parents ... is paying off" as a snapshot of third graders' literacy proficiency showed a passing rate of almost 74%, nearly the same as before the pandemic.

• Fred Butcher, superintendent of Natchez-Adams School District in Mississippi, said "it's very difficult to find certified teachers," let alone retain them, as trustees unanimously approved a $5,000 sign-on bonus to help the cause.

• Stephanie Hilferty, a Louisiana legislator, advanced a bill to forbid spanking a student in an elementary or secondary school unless officials have written permission from a parent.

• Christopher Montalbano of Vestavia Hills, Ala., was sentenced to 15 years in prison and must repay $12 million after using shell companies to take out more than 140 loans from at least 20 banks to finance a lifestyle that included a private jet, Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

• Akshay Ram Kancharla of Tampa, Fla., faces up to 20 years in prison and must forfeit $30,000, all his bitcoin and a sports car after pleading guilty to selling fentanyl-laced pills on the dark web, unknowingly pushing his product to undercover FBI agents in Virginia.

• Jean-Luc Martinez, former president of the Louvre, was charged with antiquities trafficking, with a French newspaper reporting that investigators suspect he "turned a blind eye" to false certificates of provenance for five Egyptian antiquities, including a granite Tutankhamen slab.

• Fola Alabi of Richmond, Texas, was arrested on charges of playing a role in an online romance scam in which widowed or divorced women were cheated out of $1 million by a fake Army general who said he was stationed overseas and needed money to ship his belongings back to the U.S.

• Matthew Willard, a legislator from New Orleans, advanced his bill to erase Confederate Memorial Day and Gen. Robert E. Lee Day from the state calendar, though they haven't been observed for years, saying they "pay homage to what I consider to be the darkest time in our country's history."