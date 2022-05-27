JUCO All-American Taylor Lewis has 'smooth' visit

Junior college All-American defensive lineman Taylor Lewis, who made an official visit to Arkansas this week, left Fayetteville very impressed.

"The visit was smooth,”said Lewis, who was accompanied by his mother. “I can see myself playing here. Everything was better than I thought it would be. It was a real smooth visit."

Lewis, 6-3, 295 pounds, of College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oregon State, Louisiana Tech, Colorado State, Liberty and other schools.

He previously visited Washington State and Oregon State prior to arriving in Fayetteville on Wednesday. Before his trip to Arkansas, he mentioned visiting Missouri was a possibility, but that and any other visits might not happen.

"No, I don't have any set up,” Lewis said. “I might be done with that."

Lewis recorded 18 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 pass breakup in 6 games as a sophomore and was a unanimous All-Southern California Football Association first-team selection.

He was also named to the Region III All-California Community College team and JCGridiron All-America second team. As a freshman, he recorded 19 tackles, 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss in 8 games.

Walking into Reynolds Razorback stadium was the best part of the visit.

“That stadium is huge,” he said. "I've never been in anything like that. I almost got emotional going out there, for real.”

He said he could see himself playing in the Razorbacks’ season opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 3.

"Yes, most definitely. Alabama and all of them,” he said.

He praised Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams.

"Learning from Coach Adams, I feel that's going to benefit me because of the kind of guy he is,” said Lewis, who was also recruited by assistant line coach Keith Jones. “He’s a family man first. He puts his wife and everything he's got going as a priority.”

He hung out with defensive linemen Isaiah Nichols, Jordan Domineck and Terry Hampton. It appears his decision could come soon.

"Real close. A few days away,” Lewis said.