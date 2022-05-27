Judge orders Beebe man to remain in jail until trial on charges of child porn, attempted sex trafficking

A White County man charged with five counts of production of child pornography and one count each of attempted sex trafficking and sex trafficking of a minor was ordered to remain in jail pending trial after a federal magistrate judge ruled that he poses too much of a danger to go free on bond.

Zachary A. Bradley, 35, of Beebe, appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edie Ervin to petition for his release. Bradley was escorted into the courtroom by U.S. marshals for his appearance. He is being housed in the Prairie County jail.

Bradley was arrested last October by Beebe police after a man reported his step-son had been raped while spending the night at Bradley's home the previous April. According to a probable cause affidavit, the man told police Bradley had provided the boy with alcohol and drugs until the boy passed out, at which time he said Bradley sexually assaulted the boy.

A cousin of Bradley's, who lives in Searcy, testified he was willing to serve as a third-party custodian for Bradley upon his release from jail. Under questioning by Bradley's attorney, John Wesley Hall Jr. of Little Rock, the man said he would report any violations of his terms of release. He told Hall he works full time on the night shift at an area manufacturing plant, working four 10-hour shifts Monday through Thursday.

Under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, the man said he owned several firearms -- "eight and the one I carry," he said -- and that the eight would be stored at his sister's home for the duration of Bradley's stay. Asked where his carry firearm was located, the man said, "right now it's on my coffee table."

"And where will it be if Mr. Bradley comes to stay with you?" Bryant asked.

"In my room," he answered.

Asked what he knew about the charges facing his cousin, the man said he was unaware of what he had been charged with.

"I don't keep up with that," he said. "I don't know."

"Would it change your mind if you knew that he was accused of raping young boys?" Bryant asked. "That he's accused of taking naked pictures of young boys?"

"I don't really know what's going on in the case," the man said.

"So, you're telling me that wouldn't change your mind?" Bryant asked.

"No," the man said.

On the stand, Bradley told Hall he would abide by all conditions of release.

Bryant asked him about the charges, including the five counts of child pornography production.

"You realize there's a mandatory minimum on each count of 15 years?" she asked.

"I did not know that," Bradley answered.

Bradley said he also was not aware that the sex trafficking charge carries a mandatory 10-year sentence if he is found guilty on that count.

Aaron Hurst, a special agent with the Little Rock field office of the FBI who reviewed Bradley's interrogation by Beebe police, testified that at least five different teens had told investigators they had been assaulted by Bradley and that he often gave them alcohol to drink and marijuana to smoke.

Hurst said Bradley admitted to police some of the behavior he was accused of, including providing alcohol and marijuana for some underage teens and admitted to sexual foreplay with at least one of the teens, but he denied having had sexual intercourse.

Hurst testified that five videos were recovered from Bradley's iPhone that depicted a 13-year-old Beebe teen in various situations, including several recorded Facetime conversations in which Bradley and the teen exposed themselves to one another. Another video showed the teen nude at a local park diving into a city swimming pool. The videos, Hurst said, were created last summer.

Later, Hurst said the teen in the five videos told police he had spent the night with one of Bradley's sons and that the three of them had smoked marijuana. Hurst said the teen told police Bradley's son left the room, at which time Bradley grabbed the teen and tried to kiss him. The teen told police he refused and Bradley offered him money. The teen said he refused and then left the room and went into Bradley's son's bedroom and went to sleep.

Hurst said another teen told police Bradley often "gave drugs to little kids." The teen told police he had stayed at Bradley's home two nights in a row, "and during that time Bradley put something in his drink that made his legs not move." Hurst said the teen told police Bradley had done the same thing to a friend of his, another teen-aged boy, "and raped him."

Following Hurst's testimony, Bryant argued that Bradley posed too great a danger to be allowed to remain free while he awaits trial considering that multiple victims had claimed to have been assaulted. She noted the fact that he would spend four nights a week alone and unsupervised if allowed to live with his cousin.

"Based on my count there are at least five kids aged 13 to 15 Mr. Bradley has assaulted," Bryant said. "There's a video ... on Mr. Bradley's phone ... we have a confession by Mr. Bradley."

Bryant said Bradley's conduct raised considerable doubt that there existed any set of conditions that could assure the safety of the community were he to be released.

Judge Ervin said despite Bradley having no prior criminal history, the nature of the charges and the evidence against him heavily favored keeping him jailed while the case proceeds.

"The danger he presents to the community is just too great to allow him to go free on conditions," Ervin said. "The evidence suggests that he's a predator of multiple minor victims."