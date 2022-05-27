Let’s Eat | NWA Food News: Downtown Rogers’ TxAR House looks to bring Texas BBQ this summer; Velvet Taco planned in Fayetteville

TxAR House will bring a blend of Central Texas pit style barbecue and local and unique meats to downtown Rogers when it opens in the next few months.

Owner Hannah Cicioni said the restaurant should be ready for business at 300 S. First St. around the start of the summer.

The barbecue joint's menu, full bar and outdoor patio area will be available to patrons Thursday through Monday once it opens, Cicioni said.

Located across the street from Railyard Park, TxAR House would provide a place for people to hang out after Railyard concerts at Butterfield Stage. The eatery will host more live music after the concerts are over, she said.

Cicioni, who is from central Texas, said the concept was born out of a desire to blend Texas and Arkansas roots.

The restaurant will serve rabbit meat from Pel-Freez and bread from Harris Baking Co. Both companies have been located in Rogers for decades.

Whole smoked rabbit will be a menu staple that TxAR House patrons will get to enjoy often, Cicioni said.

In addition to serving more traditional barbecue dishes, the restaurant will host collaborations with other chefs and events like whole hog cooks and crawfish boils, she said.

"Lots of people in the Rogers area are used to some of my big feasts that I do," she said.

Cicioni also owns Commercial Real Estate & Development, which is based out of 316 S. First St. downtown.

Even though it hasn't opened yet, TxAR House's location will be a temporary home for a few years, Cicioni said.

"I own the pink Rosa Parks building downtown, which will be the permanent location," she said.

That building, across the railroad tracks at the corner of Walnut and Arkansas streets, will undergo full redevelopment before TxAR House moves in, she said.

Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco is planning to open next year at 1605 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville, according to a staff report from recent plans submitted to the city's Planning Commission.

"We are hoping to bring our brand to Fayetteville in 2023," said Cassie Cooper, director of marketing.

Velvet Taco opened a restaurant in Tulsa earlier this year.

The fast casual Tex-Mex taco shop has more than 30 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Illinois, Georgia and South Carolina.

BITE NWA

Tickets are now on sale for the BITE NW Arkansas food festival, which is returning this year with a series of events throughout the region.

Tickets to the first event, July 29 at Frisco Plaza in Rogers, have sold out, the festival announced last week.

The second event, from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1, will feature food from more than 30 local restaurants and national brands at the Jones Center in Springdale.

The BITE Experience at the LPGA will conclude the series, serving food at the Pinnacle Hills Country Club during the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Sept. 23-25. The list of restaurants has not yet been released.

Tickets for the Sept. 1 event cost $35 plus tax. The LPGA events cost $45 plus tax per ticket. Find out more at bitenwa.com.

