Why have they failed?

On May 24 we had another mass school shooting. Nineteen dead students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. We were all shocked and saddened by this senseless crime. But we were not surprised, because this is just another tragedy in a string of tragedies starting over 20 years ago at Columbine in Colorado.

What can be done to stop this madness? Well, nothing, I guess. We have voted men and women into powerful state and federal offices to wield that power to stop the carnage. But they have failed to act. Yes, we all know that some members of Congress are willing to go against the NRA and the gun manufacturers' lobby and their contributions. But there are never enough.

So, I ask those who do not support taking appropriate steps to stop the madness to tell us why they fail to act. Your silence will speak much louder than your voice ever could. Is a political career more important than the lives of future schoolchildren? Tell us what you think.

BILL FARRELL

Bella Vista

No reasonable way

We had a terrible shooting in Texas where children were killed as well as adults. It was a horrible incident and I hear people talking about how bad it was and what we need to do to prevent it from happening again.

We need to understand this incident most likely took place in less than 10 minutes. I agree it was a terrible incident that should have never taken place. However, there is no reasonable way to prevent it.

I don't think schools can afford to have police officers stationed at every entrance to every school, all day long. We are not going to search everyone who enters a school. You can't lock all windows and doors with the school full of children. Even if you could remove all the guns from the public, if someone wants a gun, they will find a way to get one. We can't even keep unknown illegal people from entering the country and it seems the president (Biden) doesn't care what their criminal records might be.

ROBERT MAYNARD

Hot Springs

Eliminate soft targets

Instead of eliminating the personal property tax, lawmakers should consider using it for greater security at our schools. We do not need another Westside Middle School shooting anywhere in Arkansas. No school should be a "soft target."

SUSAN WOOD

Little Rock