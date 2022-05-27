LIVE! in NWA

Nashville-based pop/rock trio The Band CAMINO will perform at 7:30 p.m. June 3 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. Opening for the guitar-driven threesome are renforshort and Games We Play. Tickets start at $29.50 and are available at stubs.net/event/4524/the-band-camino-at-jjs-live.

ELSEWHERE

• Auralai will perform at 5 p.m. today at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville. www.facebook.com/bikerackbrewing

• Funk Factory performs at 7 p.m. today ($15) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave., Bentonville. meteorguitargallery.com.

• A Modeling album release show with The Phelgms and Olympics happens at 8:30 p.m. today at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. facebook.com/modelingmusic.

• Cody Jinks with Lukas Nelson, Promise of the Real and Whitey Morgan play at 6 p.m. today ($25 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogerswaltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Ashtyn Barbaree performs an album release show from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library; register at the faylib.org/event/6469122.; www.ashtynbarbaree.com.

• The Swade Diablos perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

• Tony Redman and Jeff Horton Band will play a rescheduled show at 6:30 p.m. Sunday for the LIVE! At Turnbow concert series in Walter Turnbow Park, 106 W. Emma Ave., Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Michael Martin Murphey will play at 7:30 p.m. Sunday ($45-$65) at Center Stage, 132 Huntsville Road, Eureka Springs. Tickets at tix.com/ticket-sales/growbold/6578.

• Full House performs at 7 p.m. today; Green Acres plays at 8 p.m. Sunday (general admission free, tables $20) at Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.