Mills names its top graduates for 2022

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:06 a.m.

Mia Ellington-Williams, 18, is the Class of 2022 valedictorian at Mills University Studies High School in the Pulaski County Special School District.

The class salutatorian is Rana Olwan, 17.

Ellington-Williams, the daughter of Mavis Ellington and Patrick Williams, is planning to attend Baylor University in Waco, Texas. She will major in health science studies, with a pre-medicine concentration. Ellington-Williams' career goal is to be a pediatrician.

Olwan, whose parent is Adnan Olwan, plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with the career goal of becoming a doctor.

