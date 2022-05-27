



• Ellen DeGeneres brought her nearly two-decade daytime talk show to an end Thursday with a celebrity lovefest and a forceful assertion of her achievement as a gay woman daring to be herself. DeGeneres and guests Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink shared memories and affection as "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" concluded its Emmy-winning run of more than 3,200 episodes that began in 2003. "Twenty years ago, when we were trying to sell the show, no one thought that this would work. Not because it was a different kind of show, but because I was different," DeGeneres said of the pushback from TV stations. When the syndicated show went on the air, she was prevented from saying the word "gay" or even the pronoun "we," DeGeneres said, since the latter would imply she had a partner. "Sure couldn't say 'wife,' and that's because it wasn't legal for gay people to get married -- and now I say 'wife' all the time," DeGeneres added with a touch of defiance as actor Portia de Rossi watched from the studio audience. They wed in 2008. The host, who became known for encouraging her audience to join her in impromptu dances, shared some last moves with her sidekick and DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, to the tune "Best of My Love." DeGeneres has said she'll take time to consider her next career move, but first she and de Rossi are taking a trip to Rwanda. She wrapped the show with a plea to her audience: "If I've done anything in the past 19 years, I hope I've inspired you to be yourself, your true authentic self. And if someone is brave enough to tell you who they are, be brave enough to support them, even if you don't understand," she said. "By opening your heart and your mind, you're going to be that much more compassionate, and compassion is what makes the world a better place."

• British prosecutors said Thursday they have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The alleged victims are now in their 30s and 40s. Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime Division, said the charges follow a review of evidence gathered by London's Metropolitan Police. Spacey, 62, a two-time Academy Award winner and the former star of TV's "House of Cards," ran London's Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015. His celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations. The U.K. charges were announced as Spacey was testifying in a New York courtroom in Rapp's civil lawsuit. Spacey didn't respond to reporters as he left the courthouse, nor did his lawyers comment.





Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the Carol Burnett award, poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)





