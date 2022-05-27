Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Reginald Counts, 49, of 15019 W. Baseline Road in Little Rock, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. Counts was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Brandon Murray, 35, of 1426 S. Apollo Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Murray was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Mathieu Mozden, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving. Mozden was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

• Jerry Davis, 32, of 6 Rim Rock Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Davis was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Fredrick John, 20, of 770 S. 4oth St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. John was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Tontitown

• Peter Alvarez, 36, of 32 W. Elm St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Alvarez was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Emmanuel Rodriguez, 36, of Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Rodriguez was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.