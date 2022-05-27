Not Pulitzer-worthy

Pulitzer Prizes for journalism in 2022 were handed out earlier this month. Unfortunately no revocations were announced.

Specifically, its 2019 award for commentary to Nikole Hannah-Jones and her 1619 Project was not revoked. At the very least, the Pulitzer board needs to do the same thing The New York Times did, and attach an asterisk and disclaimer to the prize denoting that her original entry had to be revised for factual inaccuracy and misrepresentation.

It is pertinent to remember that Pulitzer Prizes are given separately for history, which can be as distant from commentary as fact is from fiction. Good commentary, comprising opinion, belief and interpretation, is strengthened by facts; it is weakened when an author abandons facts to make her point.

Sloppy journalism peddling junk history to drive home dogmatic political ideology falls ethically and professionally short of the Pulitzer Prize's requirement that winning entries be "distinguished," the common meaning of which is authoritative and commanding great respect.

No Pulitzer Prize-winning journalistic work should require a factual correction after publication. Nor should it be altered surreptitiously after the fact, especially not in ways that shift fundamental aspects of the story for political effect. Hannah-Jones and The New York Times are guilty on both counts.

The correction made in Hannah- Jones' lead essay in The 1619 Project is old news. She originally wrote "one of the primary reasons the colonists decided to declare their independence from Britain was because they wanted to protect the institution of slavery."

A slew of historians objected, pointing out that no evidence exists to back up her claim that protection of slavery was ever a primary driver behind independence, and one historian who had been asked to fact-check The 1619 Project revealed she had "vigorously disputed" the line.

So The Times begrudgingly amended it to read "some of the colonists." "Some" references an unspecified number, and no one is mentioned by name. While such a vague quantifier might pass muster in commentary, it fails as historical competence.

The preponderance of supporting proof on the matter--being zero--suggests the claim was an intentional deception, boldly asserted to bolster a weak thesis with bravado rather than substance.

Less well-known, and significantly more deceitful, are a couple of cloak-of-darkness changes that most casual readers likely missed. The first of these involves The 1619 Project's introductory paragraph. Originally published, it explicitly stated the project "aims to reframe the country's history, understanding 1619 as our true founding, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative."

The "true founding" line naturally generated widespread criticism as a direct affront to 1776's events, but Hannah-Jones was adamant, repeatedly stating and tweeting that "I argue that 1619 is our true founding."

Nevertheless, at some point (prior to the Pulitzer submission, incidentally) that line was removed without announcement, acknowledgement or explanation.

Similarly, in the original preamble of The 1619 Project, after describing how 20 slaves were brought ashore in 1619, the next sentence read, "America was not yet America, but this was the moment it began." Like the quietly excised "true founding" phrase, these words in the printed magazine edition simply disappeared online without warning or comment.

"Whatever the exact occasion for the changes, the Times did not disclose its edits or how they obscured one of the most controversial claims in the entire 1619 Project," wrote Phil Magness, an American Institute for Economic Research fellow and an early critic of The 1619 Project's maltreatment of facts. "They simply made the problematic passages disappear, hoping that nobody would notice."

That's not the proper or ethical way to handle journalistic corrections. Thankfully, many people noticed, and that number continues to grow.

Perhaps the biggest disclaimer Hannah-Jones' work needs to carry is found in her own words: "I've always said The 1619 Project is not a history." That explains why she didn't consult a single leading historian with special expertise in the specific subject matter and time periods the project addresses.

Even worse, she rejected the value of renowned historians with derision. Tweeting in response to critical statements from James McPherson, the illustrious Civil War era author and authority and a Pulitzer Prize winner himself (for history, not commentary), Hannah-Jones said, "Who considers him pre-eminent? I don't."

As Magness wrote, The 1619 Project is a "blurring of historical analysis with editorial hyperbole." He has written a book in response to the expanded version of The 1619 Project to a book-length format, which features the subtitle "A New Origin Story," resurrecting the "true founding" allegation that had disappeared during its Pulitzer application and consideration.

Reportedly, and despite its historical failings, The 1619 Project has become an education resource distributed in curricular form to more than 4,500 schools.

If it's being taught as history, school boards need to boot it out. Or, perhaps, use it to teach about propaganda, which Oxford defines as "information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote or publicize a particular political cause or point of view."

There may not be a better contemporary case study of that than The 1619 Project.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.