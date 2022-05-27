100 years ago

May 27, 1922

The Little Rock Clearing House Association at a meeting yesterday afternoon decided by a unanimous vote to extend a credit of $3,000,000 to the Arkansas Cotton Growers' Association to enable that organization to finance the marketing of cotton of its members next fall. This was the full amount asked for by representatives of the cotton association and the bankers promised that they would increase this amount, if necessary.

50 years ago

May 27, 1972

FORT SMITH -- Jack Riggs of Little Rock, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for secretary of state, completed his walk across the state Friday morning. Riggs began his walk in West Memphis April 10 as a means of meeting people. Riggs said Friday the walk brought him into contact "with thousands of Arkansans -- all concerned with the state of affairs in this high office." He said he was running a "positive campaign" and had talked to voters about how he would change the security guard schedule at the Capitol to make it possible to keep the building open on weekends.

25 years ago

May 27, 1997

• Patrons entering the new main library for the Central Arkansas Library System in downtown Little Rock will see this eye-catching staircase, dubbed the "Rhett Butler staircase" by library Director Bobby Roberts. The banister is made of oak and black iron. This part of the third floor of the new main library in downtown Little Rock will be reserved for a children's area. Passers-by watched as the grungy old concrete shell of the Fones Hardware warehouse was transformed into the exterior of a modern $13 million library. The windows went in, the names on the parapet went up. Then the lights came on. But those on the street could only imagine the changes occurring inside. Workers are currently tackling a "punch list," construction talk for the final run-through to take care of last-minute problems or unfinished tasks. Shelving for books will arrive June 2. The library is expected to open in mid-September.

10 years ago

May 27, 2012

• The voter turnout in Tuesday's primaries makes Arkansas look like a two-party state. The number of Republican votes for president was only about 12,000 fewer than the number of Democratic votes for president. Comparing the vote totals in comparable or near comparable races in other Arkansas primaries shows that Democratic votes outnumbered the Republican votes by about 187,000 two years ago, by 82,000 four years ago, and by 214,000 six years ago. "I just think what we are seeing is a rising Republican presence in the state, and it is manifesting itself in voter participation in Republican primaries," said Hal Bass, a political science professor at Ouachita Baptist College in Arkadelphia. Older Arkansas readers may recall the days when election stories would say that winning the Democratic Party nomination was "tantamount to winning" the office sought. "For a lot of voters, the game is now in the general election, not in the primaries," said Jay Barth, a political science professor at Hendrix College in Conway. "Thirty years ago, the game was in the Democratic primary."