Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning 5-27-22

• AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will conduct Spring Revival at 7 p.m. May 31-June 2. The evangelist will be the Rev. Leon Williams Jr. of True Vine "E" Missionary Baptist Church. Pulpit devotion leaders will be pastors Robert Thomas on May 31; Antonio Gayden on June 1; and Royce Jackson Jr. on June 2. Musical guests will include May 31 -- Micheal Williams of Family Time Ministries; June 1 -- Heart 2 Hearts Youth Choir and Youth Praise Dancers; June 2 -- True Vine E Mass Choir; and Amos Chapel Choir will have an opening selection nightly. Amos Chapel and its pastor, the Rev. Robert Willis Jr., invites the community to attend. For transportation or details, call (870) 360-3320 or 692-3413.

• FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Catalpa St., will have its drive-thru food distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1. Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis until all the food is gone. Participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during the event, according to a news release. The church offers this monthly community-wide food giveaway in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank. Details: First Trinity, (870) 534-2873.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual Women's Day on June 26 and the community is invited to attend. At 11 a.m. the speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady at New Community. At 3 p.m. the guest speaker will be Cleo Cooper of Mt. Gale Baptist Church of Conway. Donna Huskey will be the guest choir director. Women's day choir rehearsal dates are 7 p.m. June 16, 20, and 23. All women are invited to join them.

