Reds produce highest-scoring day in 23 years

CINCINNATI -- After getting a cortisone shot and a few days off, Kyle Farmer helped power the Cincinnati Reds to their highest-scoring game in 23 years.

Farmer homered twice, had four hits and tied his career high with five RBI in a 20-5 rout of the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

"I was hurting pretty bad in Toronto, but I'm just glad it's gone now," said Farmer, who had missed four games. "Had to take some time off, get a shot and have some rest and recovery."

Nick Senzel also had four hits, and Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham and Albert Almora Jr. had three apiece. Drury Pham, Almora and Matt Reynolds each had three RBI.

The Reds entered with a .217 batting average, 28th among the 30 teams, and finished with 20 hits in all.

Cincinnati trailed 3-0 before scoring twice in the second and bursting ahead with eight runs in the third.

The Reds scored the most runs since a 22-3 win at Philadelphia on Sept. 4, 1999, while Chicago gave up its most since a 21-8 defeat at the Phillies on July 3, 1999.

Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons made his big league pitching debut, allowing five runs in the eighth.

Hunter Greene (2-6) won for the first time since his major league debut on April 10 despite giving up 5 runs, 7 hits and 2 walks in five innings. He had been 0-6 with a 5.50 ERA in his previous seven starts.

Willson Contreras and Ian Happ hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth. Nico Hoerner also homered for the Cubs.

Cubs starter Justin Steele (1-5) gave up 7 runs, 7 hits and 2 walks in two-plus innings.

"Steele was just behind in the count," Cubs Manager David Ross said. "There were a lot of three-ball counts in that one inning. They hit some pretty good pitches. He seems to have that one inning where he loses command a little bit. Sometimes he locks it back in. Sometimes he's not able to."

BREWERS 4, CARDINALS 3 Josh Hader escaped a ninth-inning jam in his 37th consecutive scoreless appearance and Milwaukee held off St. Louis.

NATIONALS 7, ROCKIES 3 Patrick Corbin (1-7) ended a 10-start winless streak, allowing three runs over 7 1/3 innings to lead Washington over Colorado.

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 1 Aaron Nola (2-4) struck out 10 while pitching shutout ball into the ninth inning for his first victory since opening day, leading Philadelphia over Atlanta.

DODGERS 14, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Chris Taylor hit a two-run home run, his fifth of the season, Freddie Freeman added two doubles that scored a combined three runs and Los Angeles routed host Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, ANGELS 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered off Shohei Ohtani (3-3) for the first time, and George Springer hit a leadoff home run in Toronto's 6-3 victory over Los Angeles.

RANGERS 4, ATHLETICS 1 Adolis Garcia doubled in pinch-runner Eli White in the top of the ninth inning, Nathaniel Lowe followed with a two-run home run as Texas beat Oakland.

RED SOX 16, WHITE SOX 7 Trevor Story kept up his hot hitting with a three-run home run and four RBI, and Boston beat the White Sox to take two of three from Chicago.

ROYALS 3, TWINS 2 Whit Merrifield drove in two runs with a double and scored on Bobby Witt Jr.'s double, as Kansas City rallied for three runs in the eighth inning to beat Minnesota.

TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 3 Miguel Cabrera hit a game-ending single in the ninth inning with his third hit, lifting Detroit over Cleveland.

YANKEES 7, RAYS 2 Nelson Cortes took a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning, Matt Carpenter sparked a go-ahead, three-run rally in his Yankees debut and New York beat Tampa Bay in the first meeting of the AL East rivals this season.





Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5

Washington 7, Colorado 3

Phildelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3

LA Dodgers 14, Arizona 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NY Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 7

Texas 4, Oakland 1

Toronto 6, LA Angels 3





Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)



Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, left, fields the ball as Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson scores a run on single by Albert Almora Jr. during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)



Cincinnati Reds' Albert Almora Jr. yells as he scores a run on a triple by Mark Reynolds during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)



Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, left, exchanges words with Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Thursday, May 26, 2022. The Reds won 20-5. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)



Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer hits a two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)



Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel, right, sits with Jonathan Villar in the dugout as play is suspended due to inclement weather during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)



MLB umpire Will Little, left, talks with Chicago Cubs' David Ross after being ejected during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, May 26, 2022. The Reds won 20-5. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)



Cincinnati Reds' Albert Almora Jr. hits a two-run single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

