ROCKHOUNDS 2, NATURALS 1 (10)

Shane Selman's RBI single scored Logan Davidson in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday to give the Midland RockHounds a victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in front of an announced crowd of 3,450 at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

The Naturals took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning when Ryan Grotjohn scored on Maikel Garcia's sacrifice fly to center field. The RockHounds then tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth when JJ Schwarz scored as Chase Calabuig grounded into a double play.

Davidson was the designated runner starting at second base in the bottom of the 10th for Midland. Jeremy Eierman popped out and Schwarz grounded out before Selman's game-winning single.

Tucker Bradley led Northwest Arkansas offensively by going 3 for 4 and Michael Massey was 2 for 4 as the Naturals finished with 7 hits as a team. Reliever Zack Phillips (1-1) took the loss after allowing Selman's RBI single -- the only hit he allowed -- in two-thirds of an inning.