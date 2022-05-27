Second third Thursday event called success in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Area residents enjoyed a second successful Third Thursday event May 19 on Gravette Main Street. Activities began at 4 p.m. when booths were set up featuring a wide range of products, with vendors coming from the Gravette area, Gentry and as far away as Fayetteville.

Main Street businesses stayed open late and Marisa Crain, the owner of Gravette Nutrition, provided space in her shop for several people who displayed products, including jewelry, fragrances and personal care products from Avon and Mary Kay. Rick Zink, of Gravette, sold his metal art products on the sidewalk out front.

Gentry artist Lydia Seiden set up a booth displaying her colorful artwork, with many of her paintings featuring flowers, landscapes and nature scenes from throughout the Ozarks. Elise Lorene and Christina Ryan, representatives of Viridis Studio in Fayetteville, were selling handmade jewelry and other crafts at their booth nearby.

The Gravette Public Library was open until 6 p.m., with an opportunity to sign up for four drawings for free books for various age groups. Aides were available to help anyone who wanted to check out items from the library's many resources.

Members of the Jolly Good Times Club sold cookies, cakes and other sweet treats, with proceeds going toward scholarships for Gravette students. Those wanting to enjoy an evening meal before digging into their sweets could drop into Lagniappe -- the recently opened Cajun restaurant on Main Street -- sample fare from several food trucks in the food court around the corner on Arkansas 59, or walk or drive a short distance to one of the several Gravette restaurants.

Cool beverages were available at the Recreation Parlor just off Main Street, at which visitors could play a game of pool, watch a variety of sporting events on one of several televisions or just appreciate the warm late spring weather on the patio out back.

Members of the Old Town String Band sat in front of the Chamber office and provided passersby with musical entertainment. Several band members are Lions Club members and were accepting donations and selling flags to raise funds for club projects. Guests who strolled all the way to the west end of the block could see sidewalk art drawn by artist David Henzie in front of his studio. Henzie's Art Studio was open for those who wanted to browse through the gallery or sign up for summer art workshops he will offer, beginning in June.

The next Third Thursday event begins at 4 p.m. June 16.

Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND A big box of colored chalk and other art supplies lie on the sidewalk beside a chalk art drawing created by David Henzie, owner of Henzie's Art Studio on Gravette Main Street, during the Third Thursday on Main event. Henzie will be offering a series of art workshops for youth during the summer. He also teaches an oil painting class at the Billy V. Hall Senior Activity Center.



Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Members of the Old Town String Band provide musical entertainment during the Third Thursday on Main event in Gravette Thursday evening, May 19. Musicians playing and singing during the evening were Al Blair and Jeff Davis on guitar, Bill Mattler on washtub bass, Linda Damron on fiddle and Shay Hughes on mountain dulcimer.



Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Marisa Crain (left), owner of Gravette Nutrition on Gravette Main Street, looks on as a couple of shoppers admire metal art created by Rick Zink of Gravette. Zink, who was a first-time exhibitor at Gravette's Third Thursday on Main event Thursday evening, May 19, produces a variety of metal designs cut from heavy gauge metal.

