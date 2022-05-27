Senate Republicans block domestic terrorism bill

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked action on a bill aimed at strengthening the federal government's efforts to combat domestic terrorism, rejecting a measure put forward by Democrats after a shooting that police said was motivated by white supremacist ideology killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket.

Democratic leaders had framed the procedural vote as the best vehicle for quick action on gun violence prevention measures after the elementary school shooting this week in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

If Republicans allowed it to move forward, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader, said he would open the bill up to proposed changes from both parties to address gun violence.

"It's a chance to have a larger debate and consider amendments for gun safety legislation in general, not just for those motivated by racism -- as vital as it is to do that," Schumer said, imploring Republicans to allow the debate to open. "I know that many members on the other side hold views that are different than the views on this side of the aisle. So let us move on this bill. Let us proceed."

But Republicans voted against even considering the measure, arguing that the bill was unnecessary and defined extremism in a way that could be too broadly construed by law enforcement. The vote was 47-47, leaving Democrats short of the 60 needed to move forward on the bill.

U.S. Sens. John Boozman of Rogers and Tom Cotton of Little Rock sided with Republican colleagues in the Thursday vote.

Cotton, in a written statement, called the bill a "political stunt."

"The FBI already has a department dedicated to domestic terrorism. This bill would make those officers' job more difficult by adding bureaucracy, jeopardizing current investigations, and endangering witnesses," he said.

The bill cleared the U.S. House last week in the 222-203 vote. Arkansas' all-Republican House delegation -- U.S. Reps. French Hill, Steve Womack, Bruce Westerman and Rick Crawford -- voted against the legislation.

Boozman issued a statement saying the legislation would "duplicate resources already in place to protect our country from terrorism and risk siloing information about threats to our homeland."

"We need to be nimble in our approach to combating dangerous extremism, not creating more bureaucracy," he said in the statement.

Senators will leave Washington for a weeklong Memorial Day recess without passing any legislation to address the pair of mass shootings this month.

The bill that fell short Thursday, known as the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, would establish three new offices -- one each in the FBI, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security -- to monitor, investigate and prosecute domestic terrorism. It would require biannual reports assessing the domestic terrorism threat posed by white supremacists, with a particular focus on combating "white supremacist and neo-Nazi infiltration of the uniformed services."

Gun safety legislation is still being pursued in bipartisan negotiations led by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., that are expected to focus on strengthening so-called red flag laws, which are intended to restrict potentially dangerous people from having guns.

"I'm hopeful there is growing momentum," Murphy said Thursday. "But I have failed plenty of times before."

Information for this article was contributed by Catie Edmondson of The New York Times and Ryan Tarinelli of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.