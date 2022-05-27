Society holds virtual how-to on research

The state society of Colonial Dames 17th Century held a virtual Heraldry and Coats of Arms workshop recently.

Almost 20 members attended from areas such as Texas, Mount Ida, Batesville, Hot Springs, Hot Springs Village, Benton, Pine Bluff, Fordyce, Stuttgart, Springdale, Huntsville, and Melbourne, according to a news release.

The workshop, facilitated by honorary state President Genevieve Paulson and state President Pat McLemore, gave search instructions for data maintained by the national society.

Paulson has proven her direct line to 51 ancestors who were bearers of COA. Since the 12th century, COAs are not given to a family name but belong to specific individuals and corporate bodies, according to the release.

“The COA program is unique among lineage societies and is important to CD17C and its members in multiple ways. Researching Armorial Ancestors opens up a whole new area of learning and understanding the lives of our ancestors. It instills a sense of history and continuity individual to each member. The society has one of the largest collections of Coats of Arms in the country at its National Headquarters in Washington, D.C.,” according to the release.

The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century is an organization of women, 18 or older, who are lineal descendants of an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the original Colonies of the United States. Members are devoted to preserving the memory of those who settled in the U.S. prior to 1701.

Established on July 15, 1915, the CD17C is a non-profit organization. Constructed in 1884, the headquarters building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Details: Pat McLemore at pcmountain@yahoo.com.



