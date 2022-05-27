Southern Arkansas seeks spot in D-II World Series





For the first time since becoming head coach, Justin Pettigrew will be in the dugout for an NCAA Division II baseball super regional.

Pettigrew took over the Southern Arkansas University program following the 2016 season and has led his team to a playoff berth in all but one season. Thanks to some timely hitting, he will coach in his first super regional starting today.

The Muleriders (43-11) hosted an NCAA regional for the second time since Pettigrew charge. As the Central Regional's No. 2 seed, SAU advanced to the regional final to face in-state foe Henderson State. SAU entered the bottom of the ninth inning tied at 11-11 before scoring the winning run on a Tucker Burton walk-off home run.

"It was an awesome experience for our players, our fans, our community," Pettigrew said. "[That's] one that will never be forgotten here."

With the regional in the rearview mirror, the Muleriders will face Augustana (47-11-1) in a best-of-3 series for a berth in the Division II World Series at Cary, N.C.

"That's what we're about. We want to do things that have never been done before," Pettigrew said. "This group has really been focused on and working towards that. They're extremely goal-oriented, and they've accomplished every goal that they've set forth before the season. They've accomplished every one of them so far. I look forward to seeing them go to work [tonight] trying to accomplish the next goal."

Pettigrew will look to pitcher Jeremy Adorno (14-0) to start today's Game 1. The Muleriders' ace all season, Adorno will face an Augustana team that ranks 12th in Division II with 90 home runs.

The Muleriders' offense will be led by Burton, whose walk-off home run was his 19th of the season. SAU features eight regulars hitting better than .300 on the season.

A third Great American Conference team, Ouachita Baptist, also participated in a Central regional at Warrensburg, Mo., the same one that Augustana advanced through.

Friday's first pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Walker Stadium in Magnolia, with Saturday's set for 2 p.m.

At a glance

NCAA Division II Magnolia Super Regional

WHO Southern Arkansas vs. Augustana (S.D.)

WHEN 6 p.m. today; 2 p.m. Saturday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday (if nec.)

WHERE Walker Stadium, Magnolia

RECORDS Southern Arkansas 44-11; Augustana 47-11-1





