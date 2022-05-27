State police arrest officer in rape case

A police officer who has worked in Jackson and White counties was jailed Wednesday with charges of rape, grooming and sexual assault pending against him, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

State troopers arrested Aaron Cochrane, 41, who most recently worked as a police officer in Bradford, on probable cause until formal charges could be filed.

Cochrane will be charged with two counts of rape, one of sexual grooming of a child and one of sexual assault, the release states.

State police agents began investigating Cochrane, who has also worked as a deputy in Jackson County and a school resource officer in White County, in March on allegations unrelated to the rapes, which reportedly first happened three years ago. That initial investigation is ongoing.

Cochrane was held Wednesday in the Jackson County jail in Newport, the release stated.