BASKETBALL

UA newcomers begin to arrive

Univesity of Arkansas men’s Coach Eric Musselman and his staff are expected to welcome all but two newcomers to campus this weekend.

Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV, former Arizona State forward Jalen Graham, former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile and former Rhode Island forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell are expected to arrive over the weekend.

SI.com rates Council as this season’s No. 22-best transfer, while CBS Sports rates Makhel Mitchell as the No. 23 transfer and Makhi Mitchell at No. 24.

Three freshmen, including guard Derrian Ford of Magnolia, Morrilton guard Joseph Pinion and Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen forward Barry Dunning Jr., are also expected to be in Fayetteville this weekend.

North Little Rock’s Nick Smith Jr. was invited to the USA Basketball Men’s U18 FIBA Americas Championship national team training camp in Houston starting today and ending June 2, but has said he decided to skip it and will report to Fayetteville on Sunday.

Signees Jordan Walsh of Link Academy in Branson and Anthony Black of Duncanville, Texas, will participate in the USA Basketball camp. They will report to Arkansas at a later date.

Walsh and Black will be vying for 12 spots on the USA U18 national team that will compete at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12.

FOOTBALL

UCA, ASU announce start times

Arkansas State University and the University of Central Arkansas announced the start times for the early portion of their schedules Thursday. UCA will open its season at home with a Thursday night game against Missouri State on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. The Bears will then travel to Oxford, Miss. to face Ole Miss on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.

UCA’s games on Oct. 1 against Austin Peay, Oct. 8 against Lindenwood (Mo.), Nov. 5 against North Alabama and Nov. 19 against Jacksonville State are all set for 4 p.m. kickoffs.

ASU will begin its season at home against Grambling State on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.

— Sam Lane