Super Quiz: Rhyme Time

1. A very good quality alcoholic drink made from grapes.

2. A pretend viper.

3. A very big and tall customer.

4. A group of athletes perceived to be the most qualified in their sport.

5. A ditch dug as a fortification in France.

6. A minor automobile accident.

7. A formal social event with dancing held in the autumn.

8. A lively and popular entertainment location.

9. A person who is late for a planned social engagement.

ANSWERS:

1. Fine wine

2. Fake snake

3. Giant client

4. Dream team

5. French trench

6. Fender bender

7. Fall ball

8. Hot spot

9. Late date