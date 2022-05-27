Super Quiz: Rhyme Time

1. A very good quality alcoholic drink made from grapes.
2. A pretend viper.
3. A very big and tall customer.
4. A group of athletes perceived to be the most qualified in their sport.
5. A ditch dug as a fortification in France.
6. A minor automobile accident.
7. A formal social event with dancing held in the autumn.
8. A lively and popular entertainment location.
9. A person who is late for a planned social engagement.
ANSWERS:
1. Fine wine
2. Fake snake
3. Giant client
4. Dream team
5. French trench
6. Fender bender
7. Fall ball
8. Hot spot
9. Late date